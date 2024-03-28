No minister or sitting MLA dropped in BJD’s Assembly list

BHUBANESWAR: While Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik fielded new faces in several Lok Sabha seats, candidates for which were announced on Wednesday, he reposed his trust on old hands of the party in the first list of candidates for 72 Assembly constituencies.

While candidates for 56 seats have been repeated, there are only 13 new faces in the first list announced by the chief minister. There are only two cases of swapping of seats while no minister or sitting MP has been dropped. Sources in the party stated candidates for non-controversial seats were announced in the first phase.

Seats which were swapped include Satyabadi, Bramhagiri, Bhandaripokhari and Bhadrak. While former minister Sanjay Dasburma has been fielded from Satyabadi, sitting MLA from the constituency Uma Samantray has been shifted to Bramhagiri. Similarly, sitting MLA from Bhandaripokhari Prafulla Samal has been given ticket from Bhadrak while Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Mallik has been asked to contest from Bhandaripokhari, said sources.

Sons of at least three veteran BJD leaders have also been nominated by the party. Sunil Mohanty, son of former speaker Maheswar Mohanty and Biplab Patro, son of another former speaker Surjya Narayan Patro have been given tickets from Puri and Digapahandi seats respectively. Similarly, Chinmayananda Srirup Deb, son of senior cabinet minister Usha Debi will replace her mother from Chikiti.