Rama temple in the heart of Chennai

Chithra Madhavan By

CHENNAI : The Kodandarama Svami temple located in the heart of West Mambalam is a spacious and well-maintained temple which enshrines the image of Rama in a standing posture, holding the bow and arrow, with Sita and Lakshmana on either side. According to the tradition connected with this temple, this place is also known as Dakshina Bhadrachalam (Bhadrachalam of the South).

Kodandarama Svami temple  Chithra Madhavan

It is well-known that Bhadrachala Ramadas, the ardent devotee of Rama and music composer of the 17th century, was very closely associated with the temple for Rama at Bhadrachalam on the banks of the river Godavari, enduring great hardship, including imprisonment for many years, during the course of this work. In his composition named Bhadrachala Dasharathi Shatakam, he gives all the biographical details about himself, stating that his family belonged to a place called Nelakondapalli (in Telangana) and that their family name was Kancharla.

This temple, also for Rama, situated in West Mambalam, is believed to have been constructed with great devotion by a descendent of Bhadrachala Ramadas named Venkatavarada Dasar, also an ardent worshipper of God Rama. Devotees have to reach the main sanctum (garbha-griha) by passing through a spacious, pillared mandapa. This is where the sub-shrines for various deities like Yoga Narasimha, Ranganatha, Vishvaksena, the Azhvars (important devotees of Vishnu) and the Srivaishnava Acharyas (preceptors) like Ramanujacharya and Manavala Mamuni are situated. Also in worship are Goddess Lakshmi known here as Ranganayaki Thayar, Andal and Sanjivi Hanuman.

The pillars of this mandapa contain nice sculptures of Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman. The vimana above the main shrine is adorned with exquisite stucco images of Ranganatha, Kalinga Narthana Krishna, Sudarsana and other deities. Many festivals are celebrated in this temple throughout the year, the most important being the Sri Rama Navami utsavam and the annual festival (Brahmotsavam).

Name of Goddess

Lakshmi is worshipped as Ranganayaki Thayar

Temple tank

The large pushkarini of the temple is called Hanumath Tirtham

Festival

The most important festival is the Rama Navami in the month of Chittirai