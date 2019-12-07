Putting the evidence into economics

Vasuki Nandan Mannem By

One of the foundational principles of Sherlock Holmes’s science of deduction can be summarised in this quote: “It is a capital mistake to theorise before one has data.” This statement is not just applicable to forensics or investigation but to almost every field of study, from the natural sciences to the social sciences.

Though economics is no exception to the rule, it has managed to cultivate a poor reputation as a field where even prominent theories are often devoid of empirical backing. Though many economic models rival even theoretical physics when it comes to employing highly sophisticated mathematical techniques, the empirical works in the field had not kept pace with those in the natural sciences. As a result, these theories, despite using advanced techniques, often fail to explain numerous economic phenomena in the real world.

One reason for this is the mismatch between the ‘assumptions’ made about human behaviour and the ground reality. Unlike the natural sciences, economics is dominated by numerous schools of thought with each having a different notion or conception of the economy at large and the economic agents comprising them. Due to these differences, the policy recommendations often vary according to the school of thought.

Further, ideological positions of various economists also influence their theories. For example, the Chicago School comprising prominent economists like Milton Friedman, Robert Lucas, etc., is a strong proponent of greater economic freedom and lesser role for the government. On the other hand, the Keynesian school of John Maynard Keynes argues for a greater role for the government.

As a result, there is often a lack of a single commonly accepted theory in economics. This has resulted in the entire field being labelled pseudoscience, as policy prescriptions often do not yield fruitful results. Though economists have always used empirical studies to support their theories, they have had some issues. First, the presence of an unknown/hidden factor could be responsible for explaining a phenomenon. Second, at times there is a difficulty in establishing the causality, i.e., whether X causes Y or vice-versa. These along with numerous other problems often resulted in numerous conflicting studies.

In order to address these issues, a need was felt to improve the quality of empirical studies to a level akin to the natural sciences. However, unlike a laboratory experiment, it is difficult to examine economic behaviour and outcomes in a similar controlled setting. A headway to the problem was made by Michael Kremer (this year’s Nobel Laureate in Economics) in the 1990s, when he conducted a Randomised Controlled Trial (RCT) to study the impact of new textbooks on children’s learning in Kenya.

RCT, a type of empirical study taking inspiration from medical drug testing, consists of randomly identifying two similar sets of samples as often done in a drug trial. Then one set of samples, the treatment group, is subjected to a specific policy intervention like a change in the school curriculum. When the outcomes of this group are compared with the other group, i.e. the control group, it can be ascertained whether the intervention is effective or not in getting the desired results. As long as the randomness of the groups can be ensured, this method not only allows for the study of immediate outcomes but also the long-term implications.

Seeing the potential of RCTs, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo (the other Nobel Laureates of 2019 in Economics), through their work with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab or J-PAL, improved and nearly perfected this technique in both designing trials and measuring the impact of treatments. Further, they have widened the scope of RCTs beyond the traditional areas of economics. Some examples are testing the impact of microfinance loans in Hyderabad, improving police functioning in Rajasthan, reducing air and water pollution in Gujarat to name a few.

There are some valid criticisms of this approach, for instance by 2015 Nobel Laureate Angus Deaton, who argues that results derived from RCTs are not always applicable to cases outside the surveyed population. However, despite these criticisms, it has nonetheless managed to bring about some novel and verified insights into the field of policymaking. Further, the versatility of these techniques has ensured that the scope of their applications is enormous.

Thus the cumulative efforts of these three have developed and refined the field of ‘Experimental Economics’. Though their work has mainly focused on development and poverty alleviation activities, the implications of their research go far beyond it to revolutionise the whole of social sciences. This has ensured that policy decisions are reflective of the ground realities and not on the ideological beliefs subscribed to by various economists. Their work has gone a long way in helping improve the perception of economics as a reliable field of study rather than as just a pseudoscience.

