A bean packed with nutrients 

Divya PurushoTham By

CHENNAI : Horse gram is an underutilised crop. Normally, it is used to feed horses. But in Ayurvedic medicine, it is said to have been used to treat jaundice, weight loss and water retention. It is an excellent source of protein, dietary fibre, a variety of micro-nutrients like calcium, iron, B vitamins and antioxidants.

BENEFITS

Horse gram contains good amount of dietary fibre which helps in clearing the gut and relieves constipation. It also helps in reducing acidity and intestinal worms. Soak the seeds overnight and consume in the morning or add them to salads.

 Because of the antimicrobial and antibacterial nature,

it can be used to treat rashes and boils as external applications.

 Horse gram is rich in protein, fibre and has less fat. Hence it is good to include in the diet. It helps remove the excess fat from fat tissues. It controls the cholesterol levels in the body. It keeps you satiated for a long time and can be easily added to food in any form.

 Its low lipid and sodium

content makes it easily digestible.

 Horse gram contains iron in high levels which helps to cure irregular menses and excessive bleeding. It also maintains and boosts the hemoglobin levels.

 It is also beneficial for extracting phlegm and controlling fever, diarrhoea and piles.

 Calcium, phosphorus and iron in horse gram boosts sperm count in men.

These minerals act on the male reproductive system increasing the blood flow to the organs.

Side effects

 Avoid consuming horse gram and other pulses when suffering from gout, as uric acid levels are already high in this condition and legumes will increase the same.

 Avoid it during pregnancy, as it increases body heat.

As long as horse gram is consumed in minimal quantities, it will provide excellent benefits for complete health care. It can be added to salads, sundal, chutneys, soups, rasam, gravies or be consumed in powder form.

HORSE GRAM CHUTNEY

Ingredients

Horse gram: ¼ cup, Grated coconut: 2 tbsp, Onion: 1 small, Garlic: 2-3 cloves, Tamarind: small, lemon size, Urad dal: 1 tbsp, Chana dal: 1 tbsp, Dry chillies: 3-4 nos. Mustard seeds: 1 tsp, Curry leaves

Instructions

 Dry roast horse gram. Heat oil in a pan and saute all other ingredients.

 Once they cool down, blend well in mixer. Temper with curry leaves and mustard seeds.