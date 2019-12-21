Internet a basic right, don’t gag it!

Gurbir Singh By

The national capital, or parts of it, got a taste of the ‘Kashmiri medicine’ on Thursday when to thwart protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the police ordered the shutdown of Internet connectivity in many areas. Uber and Ola drivers could not function, and businesses were cut off from their overseas associates.

Those who suffered can now appreciate the plight of the Kashmiris who have been without the Internet since August 4, or 137 days of digital darkness. In this period, students cannot apply for jobs, academic research has been killed, and news networks cannot function.

amit bandre

The current Internet blockade in Kashmir is the longest the country and perhaps the world has seen. It has just beaten the previous ignominious best of 133 days when the authorities blocked Internet in the Valley after the gunning down of the militant Burhan Wani, from July 8, 2016. In almost all the cases, it is usually an attempt to beat back protests by breaking communication links available to protestors.

What is upsetting is that people’s access to communication is being suspended almost on a whim. Mobile Internet services have been suspended in February this year in Rajasthan to quell a Gujjar agitation. Mobile Internet has been put on hold for as frivolous a reason as preventing students from copying in exams or stopping what authorities called “rumour-mongering” against demonetisation!

Indian authorities have imposed 95 shutdowns this year, not counting the ones imposed during the current anti-CAA protests. Last year, there were 134 incidents, and to put it in some perspective, the comparative Pakistan figure was just 12. Internationally, India has earned a black mark for breaking Internet connectivity the most, with #KeepItOn and other Internet trackers reporting that 67 per cent of the total 196 cutting-off incidents worldwide originated in India.

BASIC RIGHTS

Internationally, access to the Internet is seen as a vital communication platform. Some countries have recognised it as a ‘fundamental right’. In December 2003, the UN-convened World Society for the Information Society declared: “Communication is a fundamental social process, a basic human need and the foundation of all social organisation.”

This was followed up by the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2016 passing a non-binding resolution condemning the rising practice of intentional disruption of Internet access by governments.

Many countries took the step of making access to Internet a legally binding right. In July 2010, every person in Finland was given the right to 1 Mbit/s broadband connection, thereafter hiked to 100 Mbit/s by 2015. By June 2009 France’s Constitutional Council, the country’s highest court, declared access to the Internet to be a basic human right and struck down a law that allowed government to cut off the Internet without judicial review.

In India, in a landmark judgment of the Kerala High Court, Justice P V Asha, relying upon the UN Human Rights Council resolution quoted above, held that access to Internet and mobile phone as a fundamental right that cannot be taken away arbitrarily. Allowing a petition of Faheema Shirin, an 18-year-old BA student, the court set aside Shirin’s expulsion and hostel rules that denied Internet access to women students at night.

ECONOMIC ENGINE

Internet is not just a platform of communication, it’s a window to a seamless digital world on which a new world is being built. To interfere with businesses, trade and crucial data exchange strips away the basic tenets of a democratic polity.

It is estimated that 2 billion people worldwide are connected to the Internet. About $8 trillion exchange hands each year via e-commerce. In developed markets, about two-thirds of all businesses have a web presence, and one-third of small and medium-sized businesses extensively use web technologies. A McKinsey survey of SMEs showed that for every job destroyed on account of modernisation, the Internet created an additional 2.6 jobs.

A little less than half of India are Internet-connected, most of them through their mobiles. Between 2014 and 2018, the number of wireless subscribers doubled to 568 million; and Internet data usage has soared 56 times to 46.4 billion GB over the same period.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce estimates that in the first 100 days of the shutdown after the abrogation of Article 370, the region has taken a `10,000-crore hit. Thousands of youths have lost their jobs, some have moved out of the territory.

In the most recent of agitations against CAA and National Register of Citizens, there are over 22 million people who faced Internet shutdowns in the affected pockets. Should they suffer because law enforcement authorities reckon snapping communication links is a smart way of dealing with dissent?

Isn’t it the other way round: that rumour and fear feed on lack of verifiable news?

It is about time we end this Gobellesian policing of our information flow.