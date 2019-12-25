Chief of Defence Staff post to help in better utilisation of manpower, synergy

No time would have been better to approve Chief of Defence Staff as India is in need of single-point military advisor. The appointment will take three-four years to stabilise the requirement of such an important post. Based on strict operational and administrative yardsticks, the officer has to utilise the available budget to train, arm and maintain the forces. The issue of tight defence budget is going to be taken care of with CDS coming into being.

The common procurements will be handled along with the coordination and training. In fact, the CDS will help in releasing the manpower from the areas where the three services have duplication of work. The released manpower will get utilised to beef up operational positions. Similarly, in training, the CDS will help to synergise.

Today the warfighting environment has changed. While Pakistan considers us their biggest enemy, we have China which is occupying our territory and keeps asking for more. Also, we have internal issues which need focus in J&K and the Northeast. Keeping these issues, the sanction of the CDS post is important.

The complete game of warfighting has changed for which we are in process to raise new formations to deal with space, cyber and also across the enemy line for which we are raising the formation of the joint special forces of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Our relations with all the important countries are good and our force personnel are involved with their armed forces at various levels. The chiefs of staff of the three forces visit these countries representing their independent services but once CDS will be visiting, he will represent all the forces.

The need of CDS was felt immediately after the Bangladesh was but got confirmed only after the Kargil conflict of 1999. But nothing happened till the time of Manohar Parrikar. The significance was realised only after Parrikar had a discussion with the PM. A committee was formed and I was made chairman. It is the collective work of four Lt-Generals, two Air Marshals, two Vice Admirals along with bureaucrats, finance experts. The creation of CDS is well thought to look after India’s defence up to 2050.

Lt-Gen (retd)D B Shekatkar

Was Chairman, Committee of Experts, MoD, to recommend measures to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces