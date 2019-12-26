Home Opinions

Alchoholics ‘anonymous’? Not anymore!

The doctor had never asked me whether I consumed alcohol.

Published: 26th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

I got my annual health check-up done, unable to resist the temptation of the “special discount for women” deal from one of those innumerable diagnostic centres in the city. Though I did not suffer from a white coat syndrome, I did get a little edgy seeing the BP monitor and the doctor’s serious face, holding my reports of sugar and stress tests. He began routinely parroting his “observations” based on the readings, with comments interspersed with jocular niceties on my stress test like, “What, you thought you will complete your day’s workout using the centre’s treadmill”? along with a dollop of nastiness because I had abruptly stopped my thyroid pill. When I got my reports for keeps, my eyes dropped anchor on the routine questionnaire casually pinned onto the reports. This had been filled up by the doctor before the tests after he had orally asked me those questions. I saw a slot which asked: Alcohol? and the space next to it marked: Nil!

The doctor had never asked me whether I consumed alcohol. How could he be so presumptuous as to simply fill up the column of my personal details without my knowledge? How could he assume that I drank only Kumbakonam degree coffee, and not scotch? I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt: he might have not asked me that “delicate” question as he is the family physician. He could have muttered to himself: “Aiyoo..Shiva, Shiva… how could I shock her with such a blasphemous question?” But isn’t he still a doctor? The thyroid medicine he might be prescribing to me might react violently with the “Old Monk” that has blessed my blood stream, and my soul!

Well, this was just the tip of the bias. I have walked into many a restaurant in Chennai, where the liquor menu has been handed over to the male accompanying me, while the mocktail and starter menu graciously shown to me.

This was Chennai, circa 2013.
Cut to Chennai, 2019, or the last few days left of this year. The pubs in town have indeed become the greatest leveller. My order of a Jameson large on the rocks is no longer looked at with bewilderment. Today, various police check-posts stop female drivers to take the breathalyser test. Earlier, the female driver might have been more drunk than the man sitting next to her, but would have escaped that test.
That still leaves me with doubt. I need to check whether the same “family doctor” would ask me a straight and simple question: “Do you drink?”

Subhashini dinesh

The writer is Deputy Resident Editor with this newspaper

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp