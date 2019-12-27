Home Opinions

A year that applied for citizenship in history

It’s the year we tossed and turned, but could not settle down. A year that’s ending without reaching the finishing line

Published: 27th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

amit bandre

The year 2019 is—soon we will say ‘was’—no ordinary year. Every year brings a share of extraordinary, life-altering elements for us. Hidden somewhere in that 365-day personal almanac… a diary of our own little rotations, which we took with Mother Earth. Or maybe it comes with a new collective history inscribed brashly on the forehead of time itself, as a former prime minister once promised. What makes 2019 stand out is the way it reached towards that latter promise. For this year will be marked in the life of the nation not only in an aggregation of individual markers. It’s the year we tossed and turned, but could not settle down.

A year that’s ending without reaching the finishing line. One of a national searching, of rediscovering who we are as a collective, in response to new definitions in the air. And it’s—yes, the Apostrophe Society just shut down, but we won’t be finished with apostrophes, or other strophes—not limited to that one question: Are you an Indian? The prime minister has told us his government has not asked any such question to the billion-plus citizenry.

That it’s a canard, a conspiracy of the naysayers. That should bring us to a neat, reassuring year-end. But does it? Does that question vanish from the swirling air? The winter carnival of protests may ebb, leaving in its wake some heart-wrenching stories, some lifeblood spilt. In the list of properties destroyed, a few things we all collectively owned. But will either side go back—retreat—convinced? Or only bide for time? End of the year, end of the tether, but nowhere near the finishing line. 

The year 2019 will be marked in history not because for the first time India re-elected a non-Congress dispensation with an absolute majority. But because, as a collective, India in a way revisited all the crossroads years—1947, 1950, 1975, 1991, 1992—in one. As if we were in a hurry to go over our basic script with a marker pen. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Union home minister reminded us in Parliament, is part of the “unfinished business” of Partition. “Had the Congress then not agreed to a division on religious grounds”, he went on, he would not have to bring a Bill categorising citizenship in terms of religion. In response, everyone pulled out 1950.

Never before was the Preamble of India’s Constitution read so many times, in public places. Taken down from the pulpit, the glass cage, and spoken out as a performative utterance. “We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved…” It is rare for common people to quote the Law to the lawmakers. But in this winter carnival, articles of the Constitution were quoted as commonly as the night temperature in Delhi, and onion prices. Section 144 got good airplay too. Should this colonial law have an unaltered life, without caveats, in a democracy? Particularly when the police don’t seem to know where to draw the line between ‘protest’ and ‘riot’, and when peaceful protests can get infiltrated by wilful disruptors.

Memories of the Emergency too were invoked in these last few months, as we swam in the sticky alphabet soup of CAA, NRC, NPR, confronted with questions on self, nativity and antiquity. (An old lady told me, why should I have to prove my citizenship at this age, when I was citizen enough to elect governments since 1952, and elected Mr Modi too!) “Those infamous 18 months… could they be back?” they asked. Look at Kashmir, at Assam. A state falls off the map, another redraws its inner maps.

The world would like to believe we are a nice country, with democracy, film songs, Rajinikanth, festivity and food. Not the kind that would incarcerate politicians or dissenters or immigrants. And what about the economy in the time of choleric passions? Ah, the adamant boy that refuses to drink milk and Complan! There is now a duality in power, and the economy perhaps does not know which way to gravitate. Narendra Modi at one end, with his ambitions of being seen as a statesman intact.

With his social welfarism of gas connections, toilets, housing, banks accounts and yoga for all. Amit Shah, with his unvarnished style, is a different pole. Which will have more gravitational pull? A Muslim gentleman with plans of starting a (well) start-up explains to me how the government should be revisiting the unfinished agenda of 1991, not 1947. Not spend scarce funds on a citizenship register. Unleash the animal spirits in the business sector, not on the streets.

Certainly not via rubber-coated bullets, fibreglass lathis and FIRs on campuses. No wonder 1973-75 is being recalled… especially Gujarat’s own student-led Navnirman Andolan. Once again, a dispirited opposition space was filled by students. Would the anti-CAA agitation have exploded thus had the police not gone overboard that night at Jamia? Would IITs and IIMs—no long-haired hippies there—have signed on the dissent note? The answers came from a young girl on a video gone viral—girls are speaking back like never before. Her bodily integrity under threat, now her citizenship too, she is talking back to those who would inscribe history on her forehead. India is a woman, they say.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp