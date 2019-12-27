Home Opinions

Men and make-up misadventures

It is awfully easy to get lost in the world of gilded packaging and shiny makeup, though all you need is a credit card and a proactive approach.

Published: 27th December 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Matte! A lipstick called light bright does not exist,” my father calls me up, anguished, from a make-up counter at an airport. “Those words were just a description for you. It’s not an actual colour. Papa, pick up something pink,” I respond, trying not to laugh. Five hours later, and after nearly missing his flight, he comes back home with a mauve lip gloss. God bless his heart. Some men know make-up. Some men wear make-up.

My father falls in neither of the two categories; regularly talks to me about how modern capitalism is broken, and that I don’t need 800 variations of the “same” shade of lipstick. Again, bless his heart. To my lovely readers, especially the lost and confused ones who still haven’t found a perfect present for the beauty and make-up junkie in your life, understand that every woman is different. The Herculean task ahead can be broken down so you don’t mess it up.

It is awfully easy to get lost in the world of gilded packaging and shiny makeup, though all you need is a credit card and a proactive approach. If your girlfriend makes her own candles in your kitchen, cooks food for you that you would have never eaten on your own (for the record, it’s pronounced keenwa) and is into Feng Shui (stop butchering the word, it is fung shwa) a safe make-up direction for you to take would be a cruelty-free, vegan brand. Double check that the brushes included are made of synthetic hair rather than squirrel hair (yes, squirrel hair) that several houses use.

Do your research and see what colours she usually wears. Stick to them. Perhaps the make-up lover in your life works too much. Maybe the only dates that you have are during her lunch breaks, you want to make sure that she is relaxed and rejuvenated. Help her stress hives with a soothing Moroccan treatment or a bath oil so she leaves her bath feeling like a new woman, who is not so stressed about her deadlines that she forgets to eat. Chanel No. 5 has the most luxurious, sweet-smelling variant.

You probably didn’t know that Marilyn Monroe wore this scent, but trust me when I say that she does. A safe bet for an outdoorsy, in-thewoods or on-a-beach partner is something to let her know that you care about protecting the face that you love so much. Adventures can take a toll on your skin, look for intensive moisturisers (hello, Tom Ford!) or literally anything with the words hydrating or replenishing plastered on them.

For all the clueless, adorable men still reading this: I will leave you with my last relationship-saving advice. Never buy your girlfriend concealer. Unless you want to spend an hour apologising and possibly get dumped. Concealer does exactly what it says: hide spots and cover them up. She is going to think you’re telling her that she has bad skin, and that is a terrible way of letting her know that you care.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp