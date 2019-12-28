Democracy, dissent and the courts

KALEESWARAM RAJ By

The order issued by the Division Bench of the Madras High Court in a special night sitting held on Sunday is a constitutional reminder to all concerned. The Bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and P T Asha refused to stay the rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by the opposition parties, with stringent conditions so as to ensure that the protest was peaceful.

Freedom is an imperative. The protest against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) had a formidable logic behind it. It was the Union home minister who had earlier reiterated that the statute was inseparable from the scheme for an NRC. As such, one could legitimately think that the two-in-one package has a divisive and devastating agenda. Diversity in itself is a democratic virtue and the country’s Constitution has offered a secular future for its citizens.

True, the Parliament has passed the law. The top court may validate or invalidate the statute. But a formal legislative or judicial process cannot and need not stall the citizen’s right to protest. Peaceful protest based on dissent is democracy’s first principle.

Violence in any form and from any side is to be condemned. In the post-CAA protests, on many occasions, the state was on the wrong side. On a few other occasions, the protesters also were violent. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was invoked en masse across several states. Maintenance of public order is one thing; suppression of public protest is quite another. Section 144 provides for regulatory power, which is not akin to military power. The top court has in the Ramlila Maidan case (2011) said that only a “minimum force” to avert a “real” threat alone is justified.

Earlier, a seven-judge Bench of the Supreme Court in Madhu Limaye v. Sub Divisional Magistrate (1970) endorsed the constitutional validity of Section 144 of the CrPC, by reiterating the principle in an earlier decision, Babulal Parate v. State of Maharashtra (1961). In Madhu Limaye, the court also underlined the ‘safeguards’ available for the dissidents. It held that “the gist of action under Section 144 is the urgency of the situation”. To justify the invocation of Section 144, “the emergency must be sudden and the consequences sufficiently grave”. Therefore, it follows that an unreasonable general order made in advance with a view to prevent public protest would be vulnerable to legal challenge. Likewise, the police killings also required detailed investigation and magisterial enquiry based on the guidelines of the top court in PUCL v. State of Maharashtra (2014). It is doubtful whether there was compliance of the PUCL directives in the recent incidents of firing.

In Puttaswamy (2017), the top court said that dignity and privacy are facets of right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. Relying heavily on the principles in Puttaswamy, Justice P V Asha of the Kerala High Court recently held that the action of curtailing the access to information through the internet amounts to unreasonable restriction on the freedom of the citizens. The principle of law laid down in Puttaswamy and the emphasis on individual autonomy given in that verdict is the law of the land. Viewed so, the state’s repeated actions of curtailing internet does not pass constitutional muster.

The police has to be vigilant to preserve public property and to proceed against the offenders, as held by the apex court (In Re: Destruction of Public & Private properties, 2009). No doubt, when a mob turns violent, the police has every right and duty to deal with the situation, even by invoking force. But that does not mean unbridled power. A Karnataka minister mentioned the Godhra episode in his response to the protests. A minister at the Centre also publicly said that offenders will be “shot at sight”. It is a sad irony that these statements came at a time when a Constitution Bench of the apex court in Kaushal Kishore v. The State of Uttar Pradesh is considering the question relating to such provocative and disparaging utterances by ministers and others holding constitutional posts.

The right to hold peaceful demonstrations and public meeting is protected by Article 19(1)(a), (b) and (c) of the Constitution. The idea of civil disobedience, advanced by Henry David Thoreau and practised and propagated by Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr. mandates that even disobedience has to be civil, and not criminal, which therefore means that the protest should be peaceful and non-violent. The top court in Nawabkhan Abbaskhan v. State of Gujarat (1974) quoted justice Benjamin Curtis, who talked about the “patriotic duty of a citizen to raise a question whether a law is within the Constitution of the country”. The top court even referred to a clause in a German state constitution, to say that “it is

the right and duty of every man to resist unconstitutionally exercised public power”.

It is only peaceful protest and open criticism that make democracy genuine and vibrant. In the words of the former American Judge Robert H Jackson, “Those who begin coercive elimination of dissent soon find themselves exterminating dissenters. Compulsory unification of opinion achieves only the unanimity of the graveyard.”

