No failure in policing, gathering intelligence

The firing by the Mangaluru police during the recent violent protest is justified, considering the overall situation prevailing at that time. The incident was telecast live on electronic media and it was evident that the police had made elaborate preparations to maintain law and order. There was no question of failure of intelligence as the crowds had openly defied prohibitory orders.

Judging the situation, the police resorted to lathicharge and firing tear gas shells — the usual methods of dealing with a crowd of that nature. Once the crowd resorted to setting fire in a more defiant form of protest, they opened fire in the air. These are the usual strategies of crowd control.

In the instant case, the presence of an arms shop in the vicinity and the throwing of petrol bombs would have aggravated the situation. Any soft approach could have led to disastrous results. To drive sense into such a crowd a shock in the nature of firing is necessary. No doubt the injuries and resultant deaths of two persons was painful, but under the circumstances, to prevent greater damage, such a step was necessary.

As disclosed from subsequent reports there was an organised supply of stones and provocation from miscreants which would have caused loss of life and property of innocent people. If people attack the police, it will demoralise the force. The police are not our enemies. If the protesters were innocent, why did they have to cover their faces? This exposes their intention of creating trouble. If one is a genuine protester, he should come out openly and protest, not cover the face.

I don’t think there was any problem with intelligence gathering as the police knew that there would be protests and there was large-scale deployment of police all across the state. As far as policing or intelligence gathering is concerned, my assessment is that there was no failure.The background to the violence is that passions were aroused because of the amendment to the Citizenship Act. It is not known whether there was a deliberate attempt to attack the arms shop, which could have been dangerous considering that it is vulnerable. Hence, to save the arms shop and other targets from the attackers, police resorted to firing. Firing is the last resort to control a frenzied crowd. The police first persuade them, then warn them.

Sometimes, after every other option is exhausted, they are forced to open fire to bring the crowd under control. And once they do so, someone does get hurt. There is talk that police could have resorted to lathicharge, but it is not effective when a crowd is hurling stones. Even in such instances in the past, when the police have tried to control stone-throwing crowds, lathi-charge has not been effective.

Lobbing tear gas shells too can fail when a crowd is indulging in stone-throwing. It is not that the police are blood thirsty and trigger-happy. But how do you control such crowds? The police are the last resort to restore order. If they fail, then the army is called in. The army does not work like the police, they are capable of using much more force and are more tuned to defending our borders. Sometimes, in the case of a build-up of violence, some people are ready for it. They have the requisite supplies and are ready with the organising too. When a crowd had been instigated to get violent, one cannot deal with them in any other way.In policing, crowd control is very important and some amount of surprise is very critical in managing protests. Water canons, rubber bullets and even opening fire in the air helps to disperse a crowd. But in some cases, firing in the air does not help if the crowd assumes that the police will not shoot and launch an attack on the force. In such cases, firing helps because it rapidly disperses the crowd.

However, in my long years of service in the police force, I was never confronted with a situation where I had to order firing or resort to firing myself.

L Revanna-siddaiah

former DGP and former Commissioner of Police, Bangalore