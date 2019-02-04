Free flow of inducements raises the cost of fighting polls, mocks democracy

Ch V M Krishna Rao By

The direct benefit transfer scheme through which cash subsidies are directly deposited into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries of various government schemes is an important talking point for politicians who see it as a game changer.

There is another direct transfer that is rarely admitted in public discourse but happens all the same — of cash and goodies from politicians in the poll fray to the voters across India in varying degrees. Telangana, too, witnessed it in the recently-concluded Assembly and gram panchayat polls, and the figures were eye-popping.

It is a widely accepted concept that voters exercise their franchise as per their conscience in any election despite inducements. For, if bribing alone were to determine the outcome in a democracy, ruling parties could remain in power forever. So, the mood of every voter and parties of their choice cannot be predicted with full certainty. Critics could debate on the voters’ choices but cannot question their right to take their own decisions.

Yet, most candidates of mainstream parties hope and seek to purchase votes, ignoring the fact that their rivals, too, are playing the same game with the same passion. Then there is a section of the voters that accepts money, liquor and other goodies from all candidates in the fray, but exercise their franchise for a party of their choice. Nothing of this is unknown, but that does not deter the politicians from believing votes do have a price tag, making elections mind-numbingly expensive.

As a result, it is just not possible for a common man to contest in an Assembly election, leave alone Parliamentary polls, where the quantum of the money splurged could zoom to Rs 100 crore-200 crore depending on the size of the constituency, especially in reserved segments.

Even getting crowds for star speakers like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or Congress president Rahul Gandhi requires ample spending by the respective local party leaders for transporting the crowd, offering them pocket money besides liquor and food.

According to a conservative estimate, candidates of mainstream parties in Telangana spent at least Rs 50 crore in each Assembly seat, as the contests were tough and prestigious, though the expenditure statement they filed before the election commission told a different story. Telangana has 119 Assembly constituencies. The same amount, if not more, was spent in the gram panchayat elections in each Assembly segment. Funnily, some of the defeated candidates in the sarpanch polls have started visiting each house in their panchayat demanding refund of the poll bribe that did not yield votes.

Then there is an anecdote of a candidate of a mainstream party in Nizamabad ‘donating’ a herd of 4,000 goats to a few targeted villages to help feed the voters in the last days of the election campaign. This was in addition to the money and liquor that had flowed freely. Another candidate of a different mainstream party who won from the erstwhile Warangal district, allegedly spent Rs 18 crore to purchase votes in his Assembly segment at the rate of Rs 1,000 each. Both candidates sold their properties in Hyderabad and huge land parcels in the districts at throwaway prices to quickly raise funds for the election goodies.

Another stunning feature in the elections was that the candidates had to bribe their own party’s public representatives not to turn defectors. In Nirmal Municipality, a few councilors of a party crossed over to another party after their pockets were lined, but allowed themselves to be persuaded back to the parent party, again for a consideration.

All this happened in the course of a day. Even in the just concluded gram panchayat polls, at some places the cost of a vote allegedly went up to Rs 8,000. This was in addition to the daily home deliveries of chicken/mutton parcels by the contestants.

The free flow of inducements is reducing the entire election process to a farce. How to arrest it and by whom remains a million dollar question.

