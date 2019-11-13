Home Opinions

Diet and lifestyle key for a good heart

The heart is a vital organ as it pumps blood, and delivers oxygen and other nutrients throughout the body.

CHENNAI : The heart is a vital organ as it pumps blood, and delivers oxygen and other nutrients throughout the body. Hence maintaining a good, healthy heart is important. Certain foods will increase cholesterol levels in the blood, increase blood pressure and this will have an impact on heart diseases.

FOODS TO INCLUDE
Soluble fiber: Helps lower blood cholesterol levels, reduces risk of heart disease. Sources include fresh fruits and vegetables, beans and lentils.
Tea: Contains catechins and flavonoids, which helps maintain healthy blood vessels. Green tea is rich in antioxidants.

Dark chocolate: Contains heart-healthy flavonoids which helps in lowering blood pressure.
Papaya: Contain carotenoids like beta-carotene, lutein. It adds vitamin A and C to your diet.
Oranges: Filled with nutrients like antioxidants, carotenoids, vitamin C, and fiber.
Red bell peppers: They are tangy, crunchy and full of heart-healthy nutrients like beta carotene, B complex vitamins, fibre.

Broccoli: Broccoli is a powerhouse vegetable with beta carotene, vitamin A and C.
Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries are rich in antioxidants which helps in protecting from inflammation.
Avocados: Contain heart-healthy fats, which is linked to reduced levels of cholesterol and a lower risk of heart disease.
  Fatty fish and fish oil: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce heart disease factors.

LIFESTYLE CHANGES
  Get enough sleep.
  Practice good oral hygiene.
  Get involved in some physical activity like walking or yoga as it will help in relaxation and reduce stress levels.
  Stress, anxiety and anger can raise the risk of heart disease. Maintain a stress-free life to stay healthier and happier.
  Eat healthy and maintain a healthy weight.
To conclude, ensure food from all food groups (cereals, pulses, dairy products, fruits and vegetables and fats) are included in your meals to have a balanced diet and maintain a healthy heart.

