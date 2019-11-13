Home Opinions

Is Kochi prepared to face climate change challenges?

While protecting Vembanad lake should be a priority, no further reclamation or encroachment should be allowed and a proper conservation and management plan should be devised to protect the lake.

Published: 13th November 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

While protecting Vembanad lake should be a priority, no further reclamation or encroachment should be allowed and a proper conservation and management plan should be devised to protect the lake.

It’s high time the authorities took serious note of the depleting air quality in Kochi, say environmental experts | File pic

KOCHI: The potable water sector would be the first casualty in a changing climate scenario. Hence, upgrading and modernising the water supply system, promoting rainwater harvesting, minimising water use, reusing water and water leak detection are key measures to be taken.

Kochi has already prepared a water policy – a first-ever initiative by a local self-government body in India – with the support of SCMS Water Institute. It is high time we strictly followed its recommendations. Kochi has also initiated meaningful projects like ‘Interact-Bio’ with the support of International Centre for Local Environmental Initiatives and ‘Cities4Forest’ and assistance from the World Resource Institute. We need many more such projects at the community level to fight climate change.

Protecting Vembanad lake  should be a priority. No further reclamation or encroachment should be allowed and a proper conservation and management plan should be devised to protect the lake.

Adapting and shifting to a construction technology congenial to the local environment and using more locally-available materials for construction are other major steps towards attaining sustainability in our living for having a proper climate resilience action plan.

In its 60 years of urbanisation, Kochi lost one of the most precious elements of life, water. Five decades ago, potable water was available in plenty. Nobody imagined that ground water levels would get depleted at such an alarming pace. Unscientific planning, development and growth paved the way for this deplorable scenario.

We are also losing clean air, another pivotal aspect of sustenance. It is time we took serious measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in Kochi.

Still, while the overall situation appears precarious, there is still time to breathe life into nature. We need genuine political will, bureaucratic commitment and a civil society willing to ‘be the change you want to see’ to turn things around and make Kochi a liveable and modern urban space.

(The author is the director of Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, which functions as the R&D wing of Kochi Corporation)

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCMS Water Institute Kochi Corporation Kcohi water supply Kochi climate change
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp