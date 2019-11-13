Is Kochi prepared to face climate change challenges?

Rajan Chedambath By

KOCHI: The potable water sector would be the first casualty in a changing climate scenario. Hence, upgrading and modernising the water supply system, promoting rainwater harvesting, minimising water use, reusing water and water leak detection are key measures to be taken.

Kochi has already prepared a water policy – a first-ever initiative by a local self-government body in India – with the support of SCMS Water Institute. It is high time we strictly followed its recommendations. Kochi has also initiated meaningful projects like ‘Interact-Bio’ with the support of International Centre for Local Environmental Initiatives and ‘Cities4Forest’ and assistance from the World Resource Institute. We need many more such projects at the community level to fight climate change.

Protecting Vembanad lake should be a priority. No further reclamation or encroachment should be allowed and a proper conservation and management plan should be devised to protect the lake.

Adapting and shifting to a construction technology congenial to the local environment and using more locally-available materials for construction are other major steps towards attaining sustainability in our living for having a proper climate resilience action plan.

In its 60 years of urbanisation, Kochi lost one of the most precious elements of life, water. Five decades ago, potable water was available in plenty. Nobody imagined that ground water levels would get depleted at such an alarming pace. Unscientific planning, development and growth paved the way for this deplorable scenario.

We are also losing clean air, another pivotal aspect of sustenance. It is time we took serious measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in Kochi.

Still, while the overall situation appears precarious, there is still time to breathe life into nature. We need genuine political will, bureaucratic commitment and a civil society willing to ‘be the change you want to see’ to turn things around and make Kochi a liveable and modern urban space.

(The author is the director of Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, which functions as the R&D wing of Kochi Corporation)