Home Opinions

Mercury, can you not?

Sigh, you guys, Mercury is in retrograde again — which is when the planet slows down and the Earth begins to move faster.

Published: 13th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : Hey Mercury! It’s me. You’re going backwards again and have arrived at our collective doorsteps in all your chaotic glory. You are spilling coffees on our shirts, striking fear in our hearts, and sabotaging carefully planned road trips everywhere. You are the dreaded and uninvited house-guest who always manages to overstay their welcome. You stagger in through my door, kick over all my furniture, leave crumbs  all over the couch and hog the bathroom. Can you not right now? Please?

Sigh, you guys, Mercury is in retrograde again — which is when the planet slows down and the Earth begins to move faster. So it looks a lot like Mercury is going backwards; trust when I say that it feels like it too. Its key themes are communication, travel and disaster; and is also the most exciting scapegoat in town. You see, I like to blame everything on the planets. I also enjoy long walks into the ocean and throwing all of my electronics in the bathtub as I contemplate getting in it. 

This period is all too stressful. I’m fairly certain it’s Mercury that’s to blame for the bus being late, my phone freezing up and emails going into the abyss. Luckily for me, magical thinking and a trifecta of beauty products solve most of my problems. All of these products shall be made available on a first-come, first-served basis at my bathroom door, immediately upon my passing.

I got a baby sample of Josie Maran’s argan oil a year back and have been converted to a happy lifetime consumer. This is honestly the most fabulous product I own. (Yes, I’m aware I say that a lot) I slather this on my face, neck, hair, and even cuticles! My face has that super carefree rich-girl glow the next morning — which honestly gives me life. I can wear an oversized t-shirt and jeans, roll out of bed and not brush my hair, and everyone will think that I’m famous, or at least friends with someone who is.

Mercury working overtime translates to stress, dark circles and lack of sleep. Investing in Estée Lauder’s Advance Night Repair eye masks is A+ at deceiving people into thinking that I come with a good night’s rest. Also recommended is a relaxing hot bath in Epsom salts. I soak in with a little essential oil cocktail of peppermint, chamomile and lavender which puts me straight to bed.

This is almost as good as when my mum sings me to sleep; who just to be clear, shall not be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis upon my passing.Oh well, I’ll leave you with some food for thought: if you spilled gin all over your computer or signed a lease for an apartment filled with termites, relax! It’s most definitely not your fault — we just blame everything on Mercury in retrograde.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp