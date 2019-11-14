Home Opinions

For the sake of year-end ‘achievements’

There is the realisation that the year is almost over.

Published: 14th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : I hate November. It is the worst time of the year. The worst. 
The festive season is over. The inevitable crash that follows the sugar high from one too many jangiris and badushas hits you. Everyone is sick thanks to the ‘change in weather’ (someone please explain that to me) and the long Diwali weekend has extended into a never-ending sick week. The air is filled with the sounds of hacking coughs and enthusiastic comparisons to phlegm. “Amma! See! Mine is brown!” I’ll pass, thanks. 

There is the realisation that the year is almost over. But not quite. Somehow, ten months have passed by and you’re not quite sure what you were doing as they breezed through your life. Laundry. That’s what you were doing. Social media wants you to share your achievements, the goals you set, the big ticket items you knocked off your 2019 ‘to-do’ list. Did you write your novel? Bike through the Andes? Sail around the world in a rubber dinghy with your two-year-old twins? You know what, not everything needs to be big and grand. What about the smaller things in life? That’s what really matters. Have you been mindful enough? Has there been enough self-care in your life? Are you eating healthier? Did you achieve work-life harmony? No? Still angry at the world, are you?

Perhaps 2019 was the year of working on your parenting skills. You mastered the art of saying “I understand how you feel!” calmly to your child and meaning it. Really meaning it. Not while screaming invectives inside your head. You found your parenting inspo in the animal kingdom and are now a certified preying mantis parent.

You eat your spouse so that you can no longer birth any more children. Too gruesome? Perhaps you wanted to envelop your family in coziness. Did you embrace Hygge, Lagom or Ikigai? No? Oh! Did you at least Marie Kondo your underwear drawer? Swedish Death Clean out of consideration for those you love? It’s the least you could have done. Never mind. Let’s bring things back to you.

Have you learned to say “No!” and avoid burn-out? Or have you said “Yes!” to every request that’s come your way, inviting delight, adventure and making 40 mini pizzas for a class party into your life? Did you split the mental load and stop worrying about everything all by yourself? Sure, you’re living in darkness because your partner hasn’t bothered to get new light bulbs, but hey, that’s good for the planet, right? 

As you scroll, like and double tap your way through other people’s achievements, you can’t help but think that yours seem small and insignificant in comparison. But oh! What’s that you hear? Friendly exhortations that it’s not too late to turn things around! After all, we don’t need to wait till January 1 to bring change into our lives! That’s so 90s! Do it now! This very instant. And then take a lovely photo and use this hashtag to win a scented bullet journal so you don’t screw up in 2020. Fine, you can wait till after lunch. Don’t forget to take a photo of your plate okay. Before you eat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp