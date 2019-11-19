Is it Abracadabra or Avada Kedavra for Bengaluru?

Nirad Mudur By

In July 1986, when I first set foot in this beautiful city, Bengaluru, there was magic in the air. The air itself was clean, the roads emptier by more than half of what you see now, and going from anywhere to anywhere in the city was a fun-filled two-wheeler ride away, whatever the distance.

Yes, it was fun. A much smaller Bengaluru – just a shade larger than a big town then – thrived with large open spaces, greenery and a buzz resounding among a much smaller population. It deserved being called “Garden City of India”.

Today, the city is an anathema of its past – a struggle to get out of the comforts of your home, and once out, you are in the middle of a crammed up jam. If you think you are better off on foot, you are left hunting for a footpath to walk on; and even if you find one, you are challenged with navigating the vertical and horizontal displacements of whatever material it is that makes the surface of the damned space which is supposed to be your right of way – let alone vehicles infringing upon it. The scars on the chins and shins of the elders in the city – who once loved to walk around town – are silent, but painful, signatories to this fact.

About roads, less said the better, because much is already being said about them. And then there are our “heroes” of the day, our city motorists – even lesser said the better!

Transportation, although much improved, has fallen short in keeping up with the demands of a burgeoning population. The city’s public transportation, which civic experts keep insisting we choose over our private transport, has a strong flavour of elitism. The Metro is largely avoided by the labour class. It is unlike the Mumbai Locals which is a social equaliser, often presenting a company’s executive rubbing shoulders with a construction worker next to him as they zoom from one station to another – together.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, while at TNIE office last Friday, mentioned that Bengaluru has “magic” which would attract people to invest. Well, I wish so too. But “magic” does not happen. One has to wave the magic wand and probably say “Abracadabra”, and then exclaim: “Lo!”

I am not sure whether that actually works in reality, but for the matter of argument, I would like to presume it does.

Even so, where are the magic wands?

There is much stress being laid on “ease of doing business”. Surely, this goes hand-in-hand with “ease of living”, “ease of moving about”, and, of course, “ease of breathing”.

The magic wands are there to usher in these “eases”, but they are hidden in files and folders in the government desks, having spilt into them from the brains of those who think this magic would work one day. Let’s be optimistic and say the magic would indeed work, but for that to happen the wands have to be presented, and fast.

The Suburban Rail, the last-mile connectivity for Metro commuters, lung spaces in the city, safe bicycle lanes, strict enforcement of civic rule and law, and people’s positive participation, are those magic wands which need to be waved.

Then you can scream “Abracadabra!” And Lo! You will see the magic working for Bengaluru!

Nirad Mudur Senior Assistant Editor

niradgmudur @newindianexpress.com