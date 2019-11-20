Home Opinions

Don’t be in a hurry to grow up, PLEASE? 

Our children’s school recently put up its annual production. As we waited for the auditorium to fill up music was piped in to fill the lull between announcements.

Published: 20th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Our children’s school recently put up its annual production. As we waited for the auditorium to fill up music was piped in to fill the lull between announcements. There were the usual suspects: Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran. And then all of a sudden, the opening bars of that 90s hit I Want it That Way by the Backstreet Boys filled the air. My lips began to mouth the lyrics and my head bopped along to the beat. And then I noticed that almost all the parents in my line of vision were doing the same. No doubt fondly remembering a mixed tape with this song on it, or a Valentine from the past. 

I thought to myself ‘Ah! How sweet the music of my youth was!’. There were no bedsheets that smelled of other people, booty calls or lips that undressed. It was a more innocent time, wasn’t it? Or was it?
I’m sure if you ask my parents, they will recount the times I loudly sang Like a Virgin or defiantly belted out that I was going to Keep my baby and that My Papa shouldn’t preach. I can only imagine their horror when I purchased George Michael’s Faith. No doubt they thought it would be more of Last Christmas and not so much I guess it would be nice if I could touch your body etc etc. (Other songs on the album included the not so fatherly Father Figure and I want your Sex.) My sister’s progression from New Kids on the Block to Guns ‘N’ Roses and Metallica must have been even more bewildering. They no doubt missed the baby-faced boys singing about being turned on by The Right Stuff when confronted by a bare-chested Axel Rose in his kilt.

When I look back at that time, I feel very sorry for my parents. It’s not like the film songs we listened to were any better. Some of my favourite songs from the 80s had sensual lyrics couched in the double entendre. I had no idea what ‘buds waiting to blossom’ referred to! 
Which I suppose is what keeps parents through the generations going — for some time anyway. As children make their way from nursery rhymes to child-friendly songs from musicals and Disney movies to tween pop and then cross the threshold to what lies next — R&B, rap, heavy metal, rock and whatever else the kids are listening to these days — we know that there’s a lag between them singing the songs and actually understanding what the songs mean. 

The eight-year-old doesn’t know what a booty is yet and the eleven-year-old thankfully hasn’t figured out what Camilla and Sean mean when they croon about tasting each other. ‘Are they licking each other? Gross!’ ‘That’s right, it’s gross and don’t you forget it’ I think as I down something strong and neat. It’s much easier to be blasé about these things with a double. 

Children are always in a tearing hurry to grow up and parents are always looking to slow them down. I won’t lie, on our way home from the production that evening, it made me feel just a teensy bit better when they both sang along to Baby Shark. Be kids for just a little bit longer, okay guys?

