Home Opinions

Snooze to lose fat

The less you sleep the more weight you gain, and the more weight you gain, the more harder it is to sleep. Establishing, healthy sleep habits can help your body maintain a healthy body weight.

Published: 20th November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

If you are trying to lose weight, then the amount of sleep you are getting is just as important as your diet and exercise. New studies have claimed that people who get less than six hours of sleep every night tend to gain more weight over time than people who get seven to eight hours of sleep. Here are a few reasons explaining why getting enough sleep may help you lose weight.

  • Poor sleep could be a major risk factor for weight gain and obesity. It has been linked to higher body mass index and weight gain.
  • It also plays a role in increasing appetite. This is caused by the impact of two hunger hormones called ghrelin and leptin which control hunger and fullness. Ghrelin is a hormone released in the stomach that signals hunger in the brain, whereas leptin is released from fat cells. It suppresses hunger and signals fullness in the brain. When a person does not get adequate sleep, the body makes more ghrelin and less leptin leaving them hungry and increasing their appetite.
  • Sleep prevents cravings and helps make healthy choices. Lack of sleep alters the way our brain thinks. This usually makes it harder to make healthy choices and resist tempting foods. So, after a night of poor sleep not only is a bowl of ice-cream very rewarding but one will also have a harder time practising self control, hence resulting in increased intake of foods rich in calories, fats and carbohydrates.
  • Sleep can improve physical activity. Lack of sleep can cause daytime fatigue making a person less motivated to exercise. Getting more sleep may even improve performance.
  • Lack of good sleep can cause the cells to become insulin-resistant. So a few days of poor sleep can definitely cause insulin resistance that is a precursor for both weight gain and type 2 diabetes.

Sleep easy
If you are finding it hard to sleep, have a bedtime snack that includes foods that encourage the production of the sleep like transmitter and serotonin.Foods that boost serotonin include bananas, dark chocolate,  yogurt, walnut, oats, cottage cheese and milk.

The less you sleep the more weight you gain, and the more weight you gain, the more harder it is to sleep. Establishing, healthy sleep habits can help your body maintain a healthy body weight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp