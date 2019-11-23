Staying optimistic

Rubi Chakravarti By

Good morning, Bangalore!

The wonderful aspect of coming to the end of another year is that everyone gets into ‘optimistic gear’. Notwithstanding the abysmal economic downturn, people are upbeat about the New Year looming around the corner. For as far back as I can remember, friends and colleagues have always projected good things for a New Year (some of them have even resorted to reading horoscopes), and sighing with relief that the awful preceding year will soon come to an end. I think it is a human trait and a terrific coping mechanism!

If we are not optimistic, then we might as well accept the inevitable and curl up in a corner.

Nirmala Balakrishnan and

Santosh Martin

People wish for a myriad of things. Usually it’s for an economic upturn, a child getting admission into grotesquely expensive ‘phoren’ university, children begetting more children or getting hitched, relationships coming out of the doldrums, or loved ones getting better. All of us have dealt with some type of loss. Losing a loved one or the deteriorating health of someone close to you is always tough. But human resilience and strength is to be admired too. I have a close friend who has to go through the motions of getting her son married as her beloved brother is fighting a battle for his life. There is extreme sadness, tears and guilt for showing happiness at this traumatic juncture. And yet, there is a lot to learn and admire. We learn to cope and stoically accept every curve ball that life throws at us.

Meanwhile the rest of the city is in a celebratory mood. Eager beaver shopkeepers at malls and other commercial establishments try to woo reluctant customers who are looking but not buying. Cash-strapped citizens are re-assessing their priorities and one can see the gleam in their eyes as a shiny bauble catches their eyes but the body language spells fear. I know of many young ones who haven’t had their salaries deposited into their accounts as their unscrupulous bosses whine about travelling ‘cattle class’ instead of business. You need a downturn in the economy to bring out the beast in people!

But sometimes, it’s just nice to pretend all is well with the world, and do some whim-based splurging.

After all it’s just the year that draws to a close and not the world! Even if the doomsday pundits are right and the end of the world is nigh… then how is the saved money in the bank going to help us, right?

Putting my best optimistic foot forward, I sifted the gazillion invitations that came my way. After all, I hadn’t said I would carry my ‘Debbie Downer’ mantle forever now, did I? So donning my best ‘Champagne wishes and caviar dreams’ face, I landed on the doorstep of the plush Salvatore Ferragamo store to browse over their latest collection, over flutes of Champagne with other well-heeled ladies of Bangalore at the invitation of the charming Nirmala Balakrishnan. Champagne lets one’s guard down, and I saw many a beauty fly off the shelves. After all, nothing like gorgeous bags and shoes to set a woman’s heart aflutter, right?

I never miss an opportunity to eat at the Bo-Tai, the latest Pan-Asian restaurant to open its doors in our city. So combined with an art and photography exhibition at The JW Marriott, this was a ‘must do’ on my list. I was pleasantly surprised at the large turnout, as many friends (and frenemies) schmoozed, ate, drank and lapped up the art displayed. Rekha Ghosh, VP of Massive restaurants, is a popular figure, and she played her part as a perfect hostess with élan. Reuben Kataria, the GM of JW Marriott, had some of his photography on display, and his haunting images of Egypt were well received. So much of hidden talent in our city, and who knew!

Till next week… Stay optimistic!

Rubi Chakravarti

writer, actor and funny girl