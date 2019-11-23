Home Opinions

Staying optimistic

I never miss an opportunity to eat at the Bo-Tai, the latest Pan-Asian restaurant to open its doors in our city.

Published: 23rd November 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Reuben Kataria, GM, JW Marriott, and Nidhi Kataria

Good morning, Bangalore!

The wonderful aspect of coming to the end of another year is that everyone gets into ‘optimistic gear’. Notwithstanding the abysmal economic downturn, people are upbeat about the New Year looming around the corner. For as far back as I can remember, friends and colleagues have always projected good things for a New Year (some of them have even resorted to reading horoscopes), and sighing with relief that the awful preceding year will soon come to an end. I think it is a human trait and a terrific coping mechanism!
If we are not optimistic, then we might as well accept the inevitable and curl up in a corner.

Nirmala Balakrishnan and
Santosh Martin

People wish for a myriad of things. Usually it’s for an economic upturn, a child getting admission into grotesquely expensive ‘phoren’ university, children begetting more children or getting hitched, relationships coming out of the doldrums, or loved ones getting better. All of us have dealt with some type of loss. Losing a loved one or the deteriorating health of someone close to you is always tough. But human resilience and strength is to be admired too. I have a close friend who has to go through the motions of getting her son married as her beloved brother is fighting a battle for his life. There is extreme sadness, tears and guilt for showing happiness at this traumatic juncture. And yet, there is a lot to learn and admire. We learn to cope and stoically accept every curve ball that life throws at us.

Meanwhile the rest of the city is in a celebratory mood. Eager beaver shopkeepers at malls and other commercial establishments try to woo reluctant customers who are looking but not buying. Cash-strapped citizens are re-assessing their priorities and one can see the gleam in their eyes as a shiny bauble catches their eyes but the body language spells fear. I know of many young ones who haven’t had their salaries deposited into their accounts as their unscrupulous bosses whine about travelling ‘cattle class’ instead of business. You need a downturn in the economy to bring out the beast in people!
But sometimes, it’s just nice to pretend all is well with the world, and do some whim-based splurging.

After all it’s just the year that draws to a close and not the world! Even if the doomsday pundits are right and the end of the world is nigh… then how is the saved money in the bank going to help us, right?
Putting my best optimistic foot forward, I sifted the gazillion invitations that came my way. After all, I hadn’t said I would carry my ‘Debbie Downer’ mantle forever now, did I? So donning my best ‘Champagne wishes and caviar dreams’ face, I landed on the doorstep of the plush Salvatore Ferragamo store to browse over their latest collection, over flutes of Champagne with other well-heeled ladies of Bangalore at the invitation of the charming Nirmala Balakrishnan. Champagne lets one’s guard down, and I saw many a beauty fly off the shelves. After all, nothing like gorgeous bags and shoes to set a woman’s heart aflutter, right?

I never miss an opportunity to eat at the Bo-Tai, the latest Pan-Asian restaurant to open its doors in our city. So combined with an art and photography exhibition at The JW Marriott, this was a ‘must do’ on my list. I was pleasantly surprised at the large turnout, as many friends (and frenemies) schmoozed, ate, drank and lapped up the art displayed. Rekha Ghosh, VP of Massive restaurants, is a popular figure, and she played her part as a perfect hostess with élan. Reuben Kataria, the GM of JW Marriott, had some of his photography on display, and his haunting images of Egypt were well received. So much of hidden talent in our city, and who knew!

Till next week… Stay optimistic!

Rubi Chakravarti

writer, actor and funny girl

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp