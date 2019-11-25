Insider-out

Santwana Bhattacharya By

The Great Pawar Play

The story of Maharashtra politics — the endless meetings of one side and the early morning swearing-in ceremony of the other — has by now assumed a Rashomon-like quality. At the centre of it all is a brand of politics long renowned for its almost yogic flexibility: usually known as Pawar Play. There are those who are convinced that Pawar Sr — that is, Sharad Pawar — played this rather Machiavellian prank on the Congress and the Shiv Sena, to save his “skin and kin”. And there are those who blame Pawar Jr — nephew Ajit Pawar — for playing a double game.

To prove each theory, numerous tell-tale signs are cited, like Pawar Sr’s 40-min meeting with the PM in the midst of all the negotiations with the Congress and Sena — farmer distress was cited (as it was by Ajit later). Why would the PM call Amit Shah right after, if not to take forward the plan hatched by the wily Maratha? Shah apparently had a spring in his step when he came out of the PM’s office in Parliament that day. If the spring remains after the floor test sometime in near future, will soon be known.

Those who cry foul over Ajit Pawar ‘back-stabbing’ his uncle (some tweets have surfaced to prove it to the contrary) claim he had got the signatures of the NCP MLAs on a blank paper and sneaked out of the three-party negotiations to meet the Governor, giving some excuse! But few are ready to believe that Pawar Sr could have been upstaged by Pawar Jr. They find the idea that Sharad Pawar heard about the BJP-NCP coup from TV, just like the Congress leaders, rather laughable. Anyway, had Pawar Sr not met the PM, the Congress would have continued to dither about an alliance with the Sena. And, Pawar Jr would have been spending time in jail instead of in the office Deputy CM Maharashtra.

Trust deficit

The BJP top brass has not only pulled off a perfect stunt to form a government in Maharashtra, it has also managed to bring the trust deficit between Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar back on the table. The murmurs in the Congress are rising to a crescendo. Old guard AK Antony and Mallikarjun Kharge say, they have been vindicated. As for Sonia Gandhi, she is livid at having been taken for a ride. When a top Congress leader called to inform her of the development, an angry Sonia asked him to get in touch with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray instead.

One of the two demands she made later were that the three parties jointly go to the Supreme Court. Second was that ‘Mr Pawar parades his MLAs’. With Pawar bringing almost all NCP MLAs under his thumb, her second demand has also been met. Sonia, by the way, has also insisted that NCP, particularly Supriya Sule, join the protest in Parliament on Monday. Nonetheless, the situation is rather fluid.

Absenteeism

The standing and select committee meetings used to be eagerly awaited, even coveted, by MPs. Not any more. With hardly any meaningful discussions or deliberations on legislation happening in the last term, attendance at these meetings has dwindled. So much so that Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, in his capacity as Rajya Sabha chairman, has asked for the attendance register. He’s pulling up the parties for not making it mandatory for members to attend the committee meetings.

‘Prince is back!’

That’s how a Congress factotum put it. Apparently, rejuvenated from Phuket! Rahul Gandhi has been staying away from the heat and dust of politics, in some private soul-searching.

Post fiasco

The effort to cobble up a government in Maharashtra proved to be such an all-consuming affair for the Congress that it nearly forgot that a much more crucial battle awaits them in the Karnataka bypolls. A majority of the 15 constituencies going to polls are Congress strongholds. But the party is too busy fighting itself, with only Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao campaigning. Post Maharashtra fiasco,

KC Venugopal was sent to Bengaluru to sort out the mess!

