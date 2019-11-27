Home Opinions

Pick up those banned books

When I was nine I read The Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler by EL Konisburg.

Published: 27th November 2019

CHENNAI : When I was nine I read The Mixed Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler by EL Konisburg. In the book, young Claudia runs away from home and lives in The Metropolitan Museum of Art, her clothes packed in her violin case and loose change stowed in a sock. I remember being captivated by the story; the very idea that one could run away from home and live in a museum was thrilling. 

Recently, I read Ban This Book by Alan Gratz in which a young book lover on finding that The Mixed Up Files…has been banned in her school by meddling adults starts a library out of her locker and circulates contraband books to her peers. Kids are smart.Globally, there’s a long history of banning children’s books. Books seen as imparting ideas that offend a religion, morality or political views are regularly deemed unfit for children. By grown ups. But for books to be banned, they must first make their way to library and bookstore shelves. What happens when a book is forced to withdraw even before that happens? 

The Art of Tying a Pug by Natasha Sharma and Priya Kuriyan was recently withdrawn after the creators and publishers (Karadi Tales) received threatening phone calls, legal notices and harassment on social media. ‘The book attempts to present the proud Sikh tradition of the pug and kesh to a larger audience, using humorous interplay with a ‘pug’ (the pet). The book was intended to familiarise children with the process of tying the ‘pugdi’ (Sikh turban).’ Shobha Viswanath of Karadi Tales said in an official statement, adding ‘We received effusive praise from all quarters including Sikhs for the book.’

I wish I could say ‘I’ve read this book and that’s not true!’ But I can’t, because copies were recalled before they reached my favourite bookstore. My guess is that many of the people who protested haven’t read it either. But as a parent, I can say this with conviction: that I will actively encourage my children to read banned books. Here’s why. 

Reading is one of the most subversive acts a person can commit. What are books if not a magical medium that help readers think? Form ideas and opinions? Discuss and debate? Many parents look at books as a ‘worthy’ way to occupy their child’s time. We want our children to read because it’s important for academics: improved vocabulary! Better spellings! Research for papers! There’s a failure to truly see what books give us beyond perfect standardised test scores. 

If we provide our children with a steady diet of bland, morally nutritious books that don’t challenge commonly accepted notions and perceptions, what happens to them when they grow up? How will they challenge the status quo, question injustice or dissent if they have not read or seen it before? 

In a world where we increasingly cloister ourselves and our families in settings that are familiar, safe, more of us and less of them — books are often the only avenues for children to see the world in all its diverse glory. To then insist that only ‘our’ views are presented in books seeks to keep that world closed.
I support the creators of this book, who had no malice in heart when they set out on this journey.

