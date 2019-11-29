Matrimonial disputes warrant mass education on 'shared parenting'

Kaleeswaram Raj By

Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of life’s longing for itself,” said Kahlil Gibran. The poet went on, “You may give them your love but not your thoughts, for they have their own thoughts” and warned, “You may strive to be like them, but seek not to make them like you.”

In broken matrimony, Gibran’s admonition is hardly honoured.

Children are the primary victims of matrimonial disputes and custody claims. Recently the Su-preme Court has agreed to examine the possibility of shared parenting for children who fall into the long saga of matrimonial litigation. There are many practical hurdles in implementing the concept in an acute husband-wife skirmish. There is a need for a mass education on the relevance of shared parenting in India. Litigants, lawyers and judges should seriously think about the relevance of a ‘parenting plan’ in matrimonial litigation, whenever it is necessary or possible. Such an action plan can mitigate the injuries caused to the psyche of the children who happen to be in court, for no fault on their part.

When spouses are at loggerheads, fight for ‘custody’ of the children begins. The Indian law generally talks about exclusive custody of children either by father or mother, depending upon the age of the children and other circumstances.

The phrase “the best interest of children” is often given a restricted and partisan meaning. In a few cases, habeas corpus writs are issued by the court, asking for production of the child in court, and when such orders are not obeyed, forceful implementation follows. Matrimonial feud denies children the necessary care, affection and protection. In a troubled home, their emotional, ethical and intellectual growth get stalled.

The parental alienation syndrome resulting from exclusive parenting is a serious issue that the court needs to address. Recently a Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Deepak Gupta reminded family courts about the importance of ensuring visitation right for the parent who is not given regular custody of the child. But even the orders for visitation right for one of the parents may not be a complete remedy for the pernicious syndrome.

An orthodox legal system treats the children as commodities, at least when it comes to custody. This approach is reflected in many of the custody provisions in the personal laws. For example, the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act (1956) says that in a valid marriage, the mother will be the custodian till the child attains the age of five years, and thereafter, the custody vests with the father. In Githa Hariharan’s case (1999) the Supreme Court tried to balance the custodial claims but the court could not alter the statutory prescription for exclusive custody. The Islamic personal law also reflects male domination in the matter. The law governing the Christians and Parsis is gender neutral in this regard, at least textually.

The problem, however, is not only of domination or equality. Broken families are sites of massive violation of fundamental rights of children as well as the parents. In Sulochana Rani v. Union of India, the Supreme Court has recently agreed to consider the constitutionality of the existing personal laws with respect to chi-ld custody.

Legal scholar Tamar Ezer observes that “concepts that are useful in other areas of human rights break down in the context of children” and thus the “children are an anomaly in the liberal legal order”. She is correct in saying that “the founders of liberal rights theory perceived children to be outside the scope of their philosophies” (Yale Human Rights and Development Law Journal, Vol. 7, 2004). These conceptual limitations are writ large in India’s child custody laws.

Section 9 of the Family Courts Act (1984) underlines the need for conciliation and mediation in husband-wife disputes and custody claims. There is a need to develop a different legal culture and professional approach in dealing with family cases. Long litigation in family conflict in itself is inhuman and unwise. Litigation is not always the ultimate method for resolving the contrasting interests in the family. Seldom has a judgment satisfied the interest of all the parties to the case, as a whole, by balancing their requirements. A family litigation is a different category altogether.

A family court lawyer therefore needs a separate training and a different forensic approach which unfortunately is not offered by the law colleges or litigation firms in the country, generally. Mediation, not litigation, works as the real solution in many cases. A reconciliatory approach based on matured understanding and mutual forgiveness can resolve many of the issues. However, there are instances of unilateral abuse and intense exploitation which need stringent judicial remedy.

Maria Montessori correctly said that the children become like the things they love. They do not, at any rate, love the hurdles of litigation. Nor do they want to be in a courtroom while being kept away from the classroom or playground. A radical reformation for a child-friendly legal system is the country’s requirement, which the adults should be able to fulfil. After all, as American writer Dr Theodor Seuss said, adults are just outdated children!