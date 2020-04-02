Food, Glorious Food

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Till now I was feeling super bored locked in my Gachibowli apartment.

HYDERABAD : Till now I was feeling super bored locked in my Gachibowli apartment. The real pain started when the gated community where I live stopped all the cooks and housekeeping staff from coming. Cleaning the house and doing laundry is very easy. The real trouble began when it came to meals. I was already fed up with the Swiggy and Zomato food parcels. 

The IT organisation I am working for has a canteen at the premises so lunch or dinner (during late night calls) was never a problem. Never in my life had I thought there was going to be an acute cooked-food crisis like this. Frankly speaking, I have always hated cooking food. Now I know it’s precious skill my mother never taught me. So had to go to the master - mom’s kitchen. 

Nah, it’s not next door. It’s in Dehradun which is where I come from. Now, I am forever tuned to WhatsApp video calls learning how to knead the dough, fry the onions and chop the gobhi florets the right way. And if the parathas are round and not square as they were supposed to be, I have to hear her pravachan mixed with mischievous chuckles from my siblings on the other side of the screen. Well, in one week have successfully prepared steamed rice even though it turned out to be liquid gum fresh from a factory. And yes, I have been frying omelettes adding veggies of my choice and christening it each day. 

But somehow I have become an expert in preparing frittata because I get to upload it on Instagram and fool people into believing that I am turning into a masterchef - my next career move.

(The writer is an IT professional)

