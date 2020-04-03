We should support cops in strict enforcement of lockdown

Dr H Sudarshan Ballal By

Never in recent history have I seen healthcare and the world change as much as in the corona era that we are now witnessing.Coronavirus has been spreading like wildfire and the world seems to be grappling with ways to contain it.Fortunately, the devastation has been far less in India so far and the government has been proactive and we do hope we can contain this virus if we fight it out together.

Though it is widely believed that only the older and the debilitated are affected by this, it can affect people of a younger age too and we should not be surprised if a younger person tests positive for the disease.

However, the disease is a lot more deadly in the elderly population with other comorbid conditions and most young people recover from it.Hence we do need to specially protect our elderly, but be aware that the rest of the population is certainly not immune to it.Right now, the situation in Karnataka is fortunately not serious. However, this is not the time for us to let our guard down.

We need to heed to the advice of the Prime Minister and the state government and strictly follow the lockdown, social/physical isolation, cleanliness and judicious use of scarce resources.Having said this, we need to continue to prepare ourselves with fever clinics, non-hospital isolation/quarantine facilities, COVID specific hospitals, ICU beds and ventilator facilities. We also need to ensure that we maintain the supply chain of essential PPE and other materials and fully support the frontline warriors, be it healthcare workers, police or other essential service providers.

We are proud that Manipal group has dedicated 150-bed COVID specific hospital at Udupi to take care of patients.If someone is moving around in a non-emergency situation in spite of the lockdown, it is an absolutely irresponsible behaviour with utter disregard to the welfare of the society and we should support the police in strictly clamping down on them.The Karnataka government should be complimented on

its proactive steps in battling the scourge of the virus not only by itself, but also by roping in the private sector, so that we work together to fight this war.

It is a very good idea to have quarantine facilities and centres outside of hospitals like hotels and hostels to isolate people who are corona positive, but are not sick enough to be admitted to hospitals. This will free a lot of scarce resources and personnel to take care of the people who really need them.The government, private sector and we the citizens of our country should all get together to win the war against corona.

Chairman, Manipal Hospitals