STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

We should support cops in strict enforcement of lockdown

Never in recent history have I seen healthcare and the world change as much as in the corona era that we are now witnessing.

Published: 03rd April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Never in recent history have I seen healthcare and the world change as much as in the corona era that we are now witnessing.Coronavirus has been spreading like wildfire and the world seems to be grappling with ways to contain it.Fortunately, the devastation has been far less in India so far and the government has been proactive and we do hope we can contain this virus if we fight it out together.

Though it is widely believed that only the older and the debilitated are affected by this, it can affect people of a younger age too and we should not be surprised if a younger person tests positive for the disease.
However, the disease is a lot more deadly in the elderly population with other comorbid conditions and most young people recover from it.Hence we do need to specially protect our elderly, but be aware that the rest of the population is certainly not immune to it.Right now, the situation in Karnataka is fortunately not serious. However, this is not the time for us to let our guard down.

We need to heed to the advice of the Prime Minister and the state government and strictly follow the lockdown, social/physical isolation, cleanliness and judicious use of scarce resources.Having said this, we need to continue to prepare ourselves with fever clinics, non-hospital isolation/quarantine facilities, COVID specific hospitals, ICU beds and ventilator facilities. We also need to ensure that we maintain the supply chain of essential PPE and other materials and fully support the frontline warriors, be it healthcare workers, police or other essential service providers.

We are proud that Manipal group has dedicated 150-bed COVID specific hospital at Udupi to  take care of patients.If someone is moving around in a non-emergency situation in spite of the lockdown, it is an absolutely irresponsible behaviour with utter disregard to the welfare of the society and we should support the police in strictly clamping down on them.The Karnataka government should be complimented on
its proactive steps in battling the scourge of the virus not only by itself, but also by roping in the private sector, so that we work together to fight this war.

It is a very good idea to have quarantine facilities and centres outside of hospitals like hotels and hostels to isolate people who are corona positive, but are not sick enough to be admitted to hospitals. This will free a lot of scarce resources and personnel to take care of the people who really need them.The government, private sector and we the citizens of our country should all get together to win the war against corona.

Dr H Sudarshan Ballal
Chairman, Manipal Hospitals

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp