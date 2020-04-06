Grieve without guilt, in your own way

Archanaa Seker By

CHENNAI: Many of us may have mentally prepared for a future in which time is abound. We may have been saving up handwritten lists on scraps of yellowed paper, acquiring a database of digital dreams and Pinterest boards. We may have struggled to get these things done but never let them go, only adding on to the lists as we hoped some day to be able to find the time to actually get to them. For those of us with a roof over our heads, the ones that can stay home and stay safe from COVID-19, this is that time. The lockdown is a boon of sorts, a global standstill that gives us a breather to catch up on all things saved for later. The later is now, or so we thought, when the lockdown was initially announced and the possibility of emerging on the other side not just alive but as a champion for having made the most of this time was promising.

The first couple of days was fine — we went about adjusting to the home life, planning for the days to come. Even as hopelessness curtailed the outside world, indoors we were hopeful, excited even for the time to get through overdue tasks. By the fourth day, the floodgates of the Internet opened, offering free films, free books, free classes, free shows, free stories, free theatre, free everything — I found myself ambitiously adding all of these to my already exhaustive to-do list. Four hundred new things added to watch, hear, learn, do and I was doing nothing but add more of them. When I forced myself to stop adding to the list, I didn’t know where to start.

express illustration

The pressure of the productivity paradox is real. The angst that one feels while checking social media and seeing all the things that people are doing is real. To wonder if you’re not being the right kind of productive — to cook, wash, watch, read, keep updated, share the update, share the right meme, share the fundraiser, know the funniest joke of the day, learn, practise, develop a new skill, help those who need helping — is overwhelming. I am sad, feeling useless, and listless, despite my many lists. I am so anxious, that I can do nothing. And I have come to understand a week after the lockdown that what I am feeling is grief — what many of us is feeling is grief, a collective anticipatory grief as David Kessler puts it.

As I grieve, looking at uncertainty in the face while also hanging on to a sense of normalcy, I have decided to put off my to-do lists for another time in a pandemic-free world. I have understood that a pandemic-driven lockdown need not necessarily be fun and productive, it can be what each of us defines it to be. Me, I am taking my grieving seriously, and surely I hope to find out the loss of what I’m grieving by the time I am done. For now, the news is doing no good to me, so I spend a few minutes checking in with the multiple city-based campaigns running to see if I can do anything to move resources back and forth.

All the time I am not sleeping, or guilting myself to ‘do’ something, I am in front of the screen. No, not any of the OTT platforms with hundreds of options. That many choices has spoilt us for a long time, and now I am in agreement that the available choices and the press even to have watched the ‘right’ content is paralysing. I am watching what I am calling ‘Quarantine content’ — a sick person’s diet of regional language TV, a handful of channels showing pre-programmed content that I can switch on, watch, swap channels and switch off. It’s easy, diverting, mindless and the movies from my childhood provide a sense of comfort. I am finding normalcy in nostalgia, working on losing the guilt of ‘doing nothing’, and discovering precious gems of content in the comforting, guilty pleasures of cinema I’m watching.

I would urge you grieve, and feel no guilt doing it.

Archanaa Seker seker.archanaa@gmail.com