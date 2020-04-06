Wearing of masks by patients more vital than by others

SRIVATSA LOKESHWARAN By

With recent evidence, it has come to our understanding that the novel coronavirus, or SARS CoV2, which is ravaging the world, is highly infectious and spreads from human to human primarily via droplets, contact and also aerosol droplets that remain suspended in air for a long time. Droplets are larger particles and are dictated by a range of one metre.

Hence the distancing norm of one metre between individuals that has come into practice. In experimental studies, it is proved that SARS CoV2 remained suspended in air for almost three hours. Another surprising fact from the research was that the virus stayed viable on inanimate objects which act as a medium for contact transfer. It was found to be more stable on plastic and stainless steel as compared to copper and cardboard and was detected to be active for up to 72 hours.

There is no doubt that masks prevent the spread of infection from an infected individual to others. But what grade of mask and who should use which mask is what we need to understand. After the first SARS outbreak, some Southeast Asian countries took to wearing masks as a socio-cultural effect. Wearing of masks by a patient is more vital than the rest of the crowd as it can cut droplet generation. Government bodies have gone out to educate and recommend to public on what type of mask one must wear when one is out in the open -- whether a normal surgical mask, cloth masks or just bandanas.

Higher grade respirators like N95 and N99 masks and helmets should be preserved for healthcare settings. Social distancing is the best alternative we have now to flatten the curve and prevent the health services from getting overwhelmed until the infection dies down on its own as in China or we have a treatment or a vaccine. Lockdowns will have socioeconomic impact, but if we don’t do it, then the impact would be much larger. These sacrifices go a long way in reducing the spread of the infection. Hand hygiene, cough etiquette and distancing will hold us up. Above all, collective decision making by the citizens in the best interest of the nation and world is vital. Every person is bestowed with such a large responsibility that his or her action will have positive or negative effects that will ripple across the globe. Stay home and stay safe.

Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital