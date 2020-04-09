STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Because grandmoms always knew it all

This past week my thoughts have repeatedly turned to my maternal grandmother.

Published: 09th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU : This past week my thoughts have repeatedly turned to my maternal grandmother. My most prominent memories of her feature the soft Sungudi saris she wore with loose white blouses. Her besari. The soft veined skin on her hands that my sister and I would gently pinch, watching in fascination as the moulded ridge of skin gradually settled down again. But those are not the things I think of this week. I think of her frugality. A frugality that was not mean or stingy but one born of the innate belief that one must only use what one needs, not more. For so many of our grandparents, hoarding was anathema.

One shelf each in a Godrej bureau for clothes. A kitchen pantry stocked perfectly for just the month. The ability to use something completely and entirely before discarding it. My mother tells me of how my grandmother would make one matchstick last the entire day, from the morning, when she lit the lamp in the prayer room all the way till the evening when she repeated this action, using it in-between to light the gas to boil milk and cook meals.

I remember hearing of the simple snacks she would make for my mother when she returned home from school — soaked poha and jaggery one day, a fistful of dalia another. How each person would eat well at lunch as there was nothing on offer till dinner. I think of these things again and again as we are faced with dwindling supplies in the supermarket and erratic or non-existent delivery services. And we are the lucky ones.

I try to make the supplies we have at home last for another week or two. Try to find tasty things to cook with just a few ingredients. Try to explain to my children that when those bananas are over we might not have another dozen on the counter soon, so go slow. And we are the lucky ones. I think of how I have gotten so used to excess. To abundance. The mindless order of things on multiple apps without really thinking ‘Do I need this?’ The non-stop snacking between meals. How easy it is to quash the pang of guilt and tell my child, ‘Fine, don’t eat it if you don’t want to.’

And allow what is not finished to go into the green bin. I think of how we have just taken the food in our lives and the people who help put it there for granted. This past week, I have been forced to take a leaf out of my grandmother’s book. I have put thought into meal planning. Poha and jaggery has supplanted Nutella. Nothing is tipped in the green bin.

I look nothing like my maternal grandmother nor have I inherited any of her traits (those all went to my sister) but when called upon, I like to think that I can be like her in this respect. I need to remember to hold on to this feeling, this desire to economise, to be mindful, to be more like my grandmother. So that when this is all over, when we return to stocked supermarket shelves and express deliveries, I remember how lucky we are, and to not take that luck for granted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian doctor in New York's COVID-19 epicentre: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma during coronavirus
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp