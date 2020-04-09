STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gopuram with a unique sculptures

Thirukkurungudi in Thirunelveli District is famous as it is home to a large and beautiful temple for Vishnu dedicated to Azhagiyanambi.

CHENNAI: Thirukkurungudi in Thirunelveli District is famous as it is home to a large and beautiful temple for Vishnu dedicated to Azhagiyanambi. This temple is a Divya Desam (sacred abodes of Vishnu sung in praise of by the Azhvars or important Vaishnava devotees). The deity has been praised in the Tamil verses (Pasuram) of Nammazhvar, Periazhvar, Thirumazhisai Azhvar and Thirumangai Azhvar. At the entrance is a gopuram which is incomplete.

Next is the Chittirai gopuram which has many unique sculptures on the stone base and wood carvings inside. In front of this gopuram is a mandapam, which has exquisite stone sculptures which are part of the huge monolithic pillars. Azhagiyanambi, the principal image, in a standing posture is made of stucco (sudhai) and painted in the traditional mode (varna kalapam). This image is a very beautiful one about whom Nammazhvar has waxed eloquent.

There are two more sanctums in this temple for Vishnu in seated and reclining postures also. The image in a seated pose is known as Veetrirunda Narayanan and is seen with Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi. Pallikonda Nambi is Vishnu reclining on Adisesha with Brahma seated on the lotus emanating from Vishnu’s navel. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as Thirukkurungudi Nachiyar. The image of Andal here is unique as this deity is seen with four hands.

The upper hands hold lotuses while the lower right hand is in abhaya hasta and lower left hand is in varada hasta. In the Thirunelveli region, Andal is generally seen like this. Ramanujacharya, the famous Sri Vaishnava preceptor (Acharya) had a close connection with this temple. This temple is associated with a moving episode of Nampaduvan, a devotee of God Nambi who sung before this deity every day. He was so sincere that he was prepared to give himself up to a Brahmarakshasa (evil sprit). This is mentioned in the Kaisika Puranam and celebrated during the Kaisika Ekadasi in this temple.

Three forms of Vishnu
The standing, seated and reclining forms of Vishnu are worshipped in this temple

Ramanujacharya
This preceptor had a close connection with this temple

Inscriptions
Many epigraphs mentioning donations are found here

