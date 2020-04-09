Post-lockdown book ideas for budding authors

Menaka Raman By

CHENNAI: As we all stay indoors and work, cook, clean and introspect on deep questions like 'What is the meaning of life?' and 'Do I REALLY like my kids?', many people will miraculously find the time to do other things. Like garden, bake, paint and yes, write! Some authors-in-themaking will think 'Hey! This is a good time to write that book that has been deep inside me all this time.' And by 'all this time', they mean since the start of the lockdown. And by budding authors, I mean me. If you are or know an agent interested in these book titles, please let me know.

1. Two String Beans And A Beet

A collection of recipes that utilise whatever last two items are left in your fridge — no matter how odd the combination! Recipes include apple and bottlegourd kootu, fuzzy vegetable sambar and cabbage payasam. Satisfaction and taste not guaranteed.

2. How To Talk So Kids Will Listen

The updated version of the classic parenting book features only half of the original title. In this exclusive audio version, listen to other parents share their scariest voices that make children shut up and obey. Audio book includes tips on how to improve your Darth Vader husk, quiet Corleone menace and all-out-parent-on-the-verge-ofa- nervous-breakdown.

3. 250 Braid Patterns: For Your Underarm Hair

So you didn’t get around to shaving your pits during the lockdown and it looks like Jim Carrey is tucked under your arm? And now you’re used to having Jim there and don’t want to evict him from your life. This new book has 250 imaginative ways to make a real statement with your locks. Start with the easy threestrand- braid and work your way up to chic French twists. Accessories kit costs an extra Rs 300. Look out for the bonus chapters on chin hair and how to become an Instagram armpithair influencer.

4. Dress For Success : Your Guide To Dressing In The Public Sphere

We understand that after months of not wearing a bra, working in your boxers and yes, going commando, having to dress for the outside world can be difficult. This is a gentle step-by-step guide that will help you decide if it’s okay to wear a toga made out of an old bedsheet to the PTA meeting — of course! And where to start looking for your underwear. Hint: you made a bonfire with all of them on a particularly bad Wednesday night.

5. You’ve Found Your Passion: Now What?

So after you matched all the socks in your cupboard, you realised that your true calling in life was to be a closet organiser! You shaved your kid’s head and you’re convinced you should be a hairstylist! You burned all your bras on a particularly bad Wednesday night and now you want to be a professional bonfire-maker. This book talks you down from your post-lockdown delusions and gently guides you back to whatever you were doing before. The world has enough professional bonfire-makers, thank you very much.

MENAKA RAMAN @menakaraman