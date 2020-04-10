STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HIV & Covid-19: a tale of two Pandemics where awareness is key

Forty years ago, there was widespread panic when a new pandemic called HIV/ AIDS broke out, killing 35 million people globally.

Published: 10th April 2020

Forty years ago, there was widespread panic when a new pandemic called HIV/ AIDS broke out, killing 35 million people globally. Another 37 million people still live with it today, but the disease is no longer considered fatal or life-threatening. Cut to today, where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has ravaged the globe in just three months, infecting over 1.5 million people in 204 countries and leaving 82,000 dead. Though years apart, both these pandemics came out of nowhere, spreading fear in every part of the world they touch. Both are linked to animal- human transmission, and both are caused by RNA viruses. To date, neither have a cure or vaccine, but this is where the similarities end.

HIV is transmitted only through sexual contact with an infected person, through infected blood/blood products, or from an HIV-positive mother to her newborn child. It is not transmitted through casual contact. COVID-19, on the other hand, spreads through casual contact via droplet infection, through aerosol and through fomites – even standing next to or shaking hands with an infected person can lead to spread of the disease.

For COVID-19, the incubation period (the period from acquiring the virus to showing symptoms) varies from two to fourteen days. In 85% of cases, the illness can be mild to moderate; in 10% of cases, it can be serious; and in 5% of cases, it can be critical, possibly fatal. The infection is acute, and one can return to a level of normalcy within four to six weeks. HIV, in contrast, is lifelong and chronic, and can remain asymptomatic for up to ten years. Lifelong treatment with more than 95% adherence is the only strategy to control it. So how would COVID-19 affect people living with HIV? If the person is on regular ART, is virally suppressed and has normal CD4 counts, they would probably experience COVID-19 in a similar manner to a person not living with HIV. But if not, they would be more vulnerable.

Therefore, it is important to ensure that people living with HIV have access to anti-HIV drugs and medical services, without disruptions. Can the anti-retroviral treatment for HIV help protect against the coronavirus? Some countries have used these drugs for COVID-19, but without randomised trials, there is no scientific proof that they work. The biggest takeaway from the HIV pandemic that can be applied to the spread of COVID- 19 too, is education and awareness. During the HIV outbreak, education on risks and prevention were crucial in stopping the spread, before treatment became available. Similarly, for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, every individual should be taught about social distancing, hygiene, and protecting the vulnerable, especially the elderly. Trials to find a vaccine for COVID-19 are underway, and while we know that HIV is here to stay, we can only hope that the coronavirus isn’t.

Dr Glory Alexander, Director, ASHA Foundation

