STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

A moment to touch

I used to touch everything. Clementines in the supermarket, wrought-iron railings of stairwells, a stationary carousel.

Published: 11th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: I used to touch everything. Clementines in the supermarket, wrought-iron railings of stairwells, a stationary carousel. I touched things because I felt like it, like running my hands through the fur of a tiny, shaggy puppy on my floor named Rocco. A few drastic changes later, I now find myself thinking before placing my hands anywhere. Do I really need to touch that doorknob? Can I check the expiration date on the block of cheese without touching it? Can I do a completely contactless delivery instead of handing money over? Everyone turns to different things for solace, for comfort, and I don’t begrudge anyone a bit of happiness right now.

If there is something that can offer you an escape, make the air in your home feel momentarily fresher, indulge in it. This is not a time for judgement, but endless compassion and empathy. Though I must say, if the “something” you have chosen to deliver your moment of escapism is “a puzzle” I regret to inform you that you have chosen an interminable chore befitting only those souls awash in the fires of Hades, being punished for their heinous crimes and profound malice. Look, I understand the desire to buy a puzzle. I, myself, was once tricked into the possibility of a puzzle.

It took about five seconds after dumping the contents of the box for me to realise: a puzzle is an unpaid internship, a chore — which benefits nobody. A thousand pieces of a picture that you have already seen. It is plainly ridiculous and that is no fault of mine. This activity sticks out like a lone burnt bulb in a string of perfectly fine Christmas lights, nestled between little delights like sourdough starters, Netflix marathons and a prayer. Any extra touching feels unnecessary, and over the last week my resolve to make this time the most moisturised my skin has ever been changed. Super soft skin didn’t feel urgent. Though while cleaning out some old beauty shelves, I came across Lush’s Full of Grace serum.

On its own, it’s a solid bar of moisturising serum, a mixture of topical butters and chamomile. It melts into a smooth liquid lotion with touch and the heat of your skin. Of late, I’ve liked the slight effort of using this almost like a massage stone. Gliding it over my hunched shoulders and down my stiff arms; a moment to reset. Soft skin isn’t really on the hierarchy of needs. This new ritual only reminded me that it feels nice to touch yourself. That it’s good to try to take a few extra deep breaths, and that these aren’t normal times. Beauty for most of us now might mean to take care of others, but it’s a pleasant cue to take care of yourself a little, too. Yes, even if that means a puzzle — I’ll get over it.

SAUMYA R CHAWLA  @pixie.secrets

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp