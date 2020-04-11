Elderly and the COVID-19 pandemic

Dr Debanjan Banerjee By

The Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has triggered a global crisis. It has greatly affected public health, economy and quality of life alike as various nations have shut down their borders and implemented lockdowns. Affecting at least 16 lakh people globally, the pandemic has infused widespread apprehension in the masses. Though the death rate of this infection is far lower (2 per 100 affected) than its earlier congeners (SARS, MERS), it has claimed the lives of over 90,000 people worldwide. One of the most vulnerable populations who succumbed early to the infection are the elderly. Based on CDC data, nearly 20% of those who died in China and 25% in the rest of the world are more than 55 years old.

It has been proven time and again in the last few months of the outbreak that age is directly related to mortality as well as severity of infection. The age cut-off is not well defined but for all practical purposes we will consider the geriatric age group to include those above 60 years. As per data from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, during the first two months of Covid-19, the death rate was 3.6% in the age range 60-69 years, which gradually spiked up to 15-20% at ages 80 years and higher. That is an alarming number and can quickly escalate.

Recent data from the WHO, CDC and National Institute of Health (US) support the fact that the elderly can contract the infection easily, shed the virus more due to exaggerated respiratory symptoms, need hospitalisation more often and have significantly (3-4 times) increased chance of mortality. During the first wave of public health measures taken to deal with the outbreak, strict social isolation for the elders was recommended as an essential strategy as they were more vulnerable. In Italy, both male gender and age greater than 50 years were found to be risk factors for severe lung involvement.

What makes the elderly so vulnerable? Age is not just a biological phenomenon. It brings with it multiple physical and social factors for vulnerability to any infection. One such concept is called ‘frailty’ which basically means the sum total of risk in every level of physical, psychological and social systems that can arise with age. One of the major deciding factors in the Covid-19 infection is the body’s immune system that produces antibodies to keep the virus at check. With a successful immune response, there can be total recovery in two-three weeks with symptomatic treatment.

Elderly have a weakened immune system, which is further affected by chronic illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, obstructive pulmonary disease, heart and kidney problems. Both these factors, aided by frailty, contribute to the overall ‘stress’ of infection in their body. Though the most common cause of death due to Covid-19 is acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) secondary to pneumonia, many elderly in China and Italy have died due to heart and sepsis (additional infection spreading in blood) complications, without signs of lung involvement. This shows that coronavirus can overwhelm the body as a whole with age. In addition, increased hospitalisation leads to other hospital-borne infections.

Further reasons are the already existing isolation and neglect of elderly in many retirement homes. They might either get deprived of routine health check-ups or stay in crowded environments with increased risk of contracting the illness. They will also have sensory issues (difficulty in vision, hearing), memory problems and mobility challenges that might impair self-care. Precautionary measures might not be comprehended or followed well, without adequate supervision. Stocking up of required supplies is compromised at times of isolation. The elderly are often victims of loneliness and social poverty if quarantined. Many of them might even skip testing due to increased public chaos and competition. They are more vulnerable to misinformation as well as mental health issues like health anxiety, panic, stress reaction, depression and obsessive fear.

What is the way forward? Like any other age group, social distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene are the key. Special care and resources need to be allocated for the elderly. It is our collective responsibility to be aware of the seniors at our home and follow precautions ourselves to protect them. Those who have pre-existing health conditions need to be distanced from any visitors whatsoever. Further, distancing of around three feet and avoiding touch or groups are necessary.

Another key is communication. It is imperative to make the elderly aware of the precautionary measures in simple terms and supervise them so that they follow them. Social isolation and loneliness need to be combated effectively: hobbies (music, reading, etc.), self-care (yoga, relaxation, exercises), leisure time with family (even if digital contact) are helpful along with supportive counselling sessions if necessary. Their self-dignity and respect need to be preserved at all cost. Ageism should not contribute to them being stigmatised as ‘infected people’. Those in care homes need special precautions and overcrowding is to be prevented. Physicians, nurses and caregivers need to be sensitive to their physical and emotional needs. It is always helpful to raise our antennae for any early respiratory symptoms in the elderly so that they seek early healthcare and testing.

Every day we see how anxious seniors and their families are. Existential questions of ‘end of life’, ‘what after me’ and ‘care of family’ arise when they hear about their vulnerabilities to the pandemic. It is vital to remember that they are susceptible both physically and psychologically. Their fear, anxiety and apprehension need to be addressed, instead of an information overload. Please refrain from starting any over-the-counter medication for prophylactic or curative purposes, as they are often counterproductive in old age. An emphasis on a healthy diet, sleep and physical activity can boost immunity along with healthy family support. We all value our seniors; let us join hands to protect them from the pandemic.

Geriatric Psychiatrist, NIMHANS, Bengaluru

Email: dr.djan88@gmail.com