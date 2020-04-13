STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospitals should have rigorous screening processes

In Covid-19, we have upon us a pandemic on a scale unprecedented in modern history. This highly infectious condition has impacted each of us like nothing else in our lifetime.

In Covid-19, we have upon us a pandemic on a scale unprecedented in modern history. This highly infectious condition has impacted each of us like nothing else in our lifetime. While most of the people who catch the infection have mild or no symptoms, many go on to develop severe illness requiring hospitalisation with some needing life support. There is neither an effective vaccine nor a known effective cure, besides organ system support. Contacts of the infected need to be quarantined and monitored.

The pressing need to control the spread has led to a nationwide lockdown, which is now in its third week. 
Given its highly infectious nature, affected patients need to be cared for in isolation, separated totally from other patients. In the interests of preventing spread to non-infected patients, it makes sense to have separate hospitals dedicated to the care of Covid patients. The government has had the foresight to implement this from a very early stage. This has ensured that risk to patients at other hospitals and the caregivers is minimised.

As part of efforts at containment and minimising risk of inadvertent spread, routine and non-emergency care at ‘non-Covid’ hospitals has been curtailed drastically. Most patients who need major or minor surgical, endoscopic and coronary procedures have rescheduled surgical and non-surgical procedures or indefinitely put-off. Patients needing outpatient consultation and testing, follow-up for conditions like pregnancy, heart disease, neurological conditions, diabetes, hypertension, arthritis and such other chronic conditions are having to make do without their needs being addressed. Patients too have apprehensions in visiting hospitals for fear of catching the infection. Healthcare organisations are striving hard to adapt and deliver care to the ailing. 

‘Fever Clinics’ have been set up in a number of localities across Bengaluru by the BBMP and a number of private healthcare organisations (coordinated by PHANA) have been providing much-needed attention to people with less-than-major ailments or those in need of testing and care.  Video and online consultations have taken off, having been enabled by timely regulatory changes. Perhaps the way out at hospitals is to have rigorous screening processes, implement sound infection-control practices and equip caregivers with appropriate training, resources and protective gear.

Point-of-care testing for the condition and a liberalised testing policy can help identify affected individuals quickly and provide better care. This results in a safe environment to non-Covid patients undergoing care. Healthcare professionals can also then be assured of a fully protected environment to function in. In most hospitals, emergency services, critical care services, cancer-care, dialysis, labour and delivery services continue to function as do Coronary Care and Stroke units.This crisis ensures that the hospitals re-examine everything they do and ‘evolve’ at a breakneck speed to cater better to the healthcare needs of of the community.

Dr Deepak Balani Chief of Medical Services, Sakra World Hospital

