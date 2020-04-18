Amma, why don’t you read my books?

Menaka Raman By

CHENNAI: If you’re trying to juggle paid and unpaid work, trying to keep your children from killing each other and trying to remember how lucky you are during these trying times, and then failing miserably at all this trying — HELLO! Here is my solution for you. STOP TRYING SO HARD! Oh, and one more tip: revert to childhood. Look at your child. Okay, okay, I know. He’s bored and she finds fart jokes funny and if you have two or more, their biggest problem is that the other one is breathing all the air in the room.

But, over the past few weeks, instead of trying to ‘find’ things for my children to do which will keep them ‘occupied’, ‘engaged’ and ‘learning’, I decided to join in whatever they are doing whenever I can. Trust me, life is a little — no, a lot more fun. Let’s start with books. Read what they read. Parents often want their children to read the books they read when they were young. It’s understandable. There’s a nice fuzzy feeling in your child laughing at Saucepan man just the way you did when you were ten. But, it’s just as important to see why they love the books they do.

It’s easy to dismiss Wimpy Kid and Tom Gates and Captain Underpants as silly and juvenile. Cheese touch and potty jokes. But give them a chance! Trust me, they are just the escape you need from all the doom and gloom that surrounds us right now. After I whizzed through the aforementioned book sets I got into a set of graphic novels that we managed to purchase at the charming Lightroom Bookstore in Bengaluru right before the lockdown. Again, so easy to dismiss these books as ‘comics’ (though I find nothing wrong with comic books). We brought home Raina Telgemeier Sisters, Smile and Drama.

My boys read, reread and re-re-read the books. They would finish them and start again as though on a loop. I couldn’t figure it out at first – what was so great about the books? ‘Read it, Amma!’ I was commanded, and so I did. The books take relationships between siblings, parents and children, and friends and frenemies at school and handles them with a lightness of touch that never trivialises the weightier issues at their heart, like fitting in and sexuality.

The books were so comforting to read. And they also reminded me about what it was like to be that age, how the problems our children face may seem silly and trivial to us (‘She’s not talking to me anymore!’ or ‘Everyone else is allowed to do this but me!’) but are huge in their world. It reminded me not to be dismissive of these things, which when we are adults trying to juggle our own problems, seems to be the knee-jerk reaction. How many times have you said ‘Oh! It will all be fine! Stop worrying about it?’ I know I’ve said it a lot to my kids. There’s a bit of a queue in our home to reread Raina’s books now and I’m happy to wait my turn. Not like I have anywhere to go now anyway. Next week, I’ll be talking about why we should all watch The Flash. Hint: cute men in tight rubber suits.

MENAKA RAMAN @menakaraman