Making art in the time of capitalism

CHENNAI: Every time I hear the original Masakali, I think of the first time I heard it. A friend had sent me a video in which the melody was overlaid on a black and white clip of slapstick comedians Laurel and Hardy dancing. Something had upset me, and he’d sent it to lighten my mood. I’ve long forgotten what I was miserable about, but I’ve never been able to listen to that song without thinking of him. Many popular works of art have such a mnemonic effect on us, conjuring everything from teenage summers, indelible loves, special trips and more.

Masakali must mean a lot of things, to a lot of people. So, how many seconds of Masakali 2.0 did it take for you to recognise that the remix was a dud? The song’s composer AR Rahman criticised the rendition on social media, in a departure from his congenial public image. Playback singer Mohit Chauhan, who recorded the original, also expressed his dismay. All this is not just drama fodder. It reveals the seedy underside of being an art-maker within capitalism.

Shortly afterwards, playback singer Neha Kakkar spoke up about being insufficiently compensated for her work in cinema; she said that concerts provided better income. It bears remembering that the iconic Leonard Cohen was forced to resume touring in his 70s to evade bankruptcy. Many of us are guilty of falling for the notion that music, or any art, is free. It’s nice to think that a beautiful song belongs to everyone; and in a sense, it could. It’s just that someone made that song. More than one someone, sometimes.

To create a thing of beauty or meaning and to give it away is very different from losing it, or losing one’s claim over it — or never being paid enough for it, literally. In 1974, Dolly Parton turned down the chance to have Elvis Presley record a song she wrote, I Will Always Love You, giving up the potential for it to be even more popular and lucrative. Presley’s manager had demanded half the publishing rights to the song, and Parton made the painful decision to reject the deal. This was a brave choice, but such a choice isn’t always available to every creator.

Especially when one needs the money, needs the door to open, or knows they may not get another opportunity. The COVID-19 lockdown has made TV shows, films, music and books an integral part of how people (with the privilege of access) are managing the situation, especially from the perspective of emotional well-being. Most people really are grateful for these entertainment and enrichment materials, no longer taking them for granted. However, this gratitude can be made more meaningful by sparing a thought for what will likely happen to the creators of the same artforms in the near future, economically speaking.

This will impact what gets produced, promoted or published at all. Whether as artists or as consumers, we must become invested in dismantling capitalism as it exists today and reassembling better systems — systems which ensure that no one goes hungry, regardless of t h e i r pr o f e s s i o n or background,and also recognise the arts as essentials.

