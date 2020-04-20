STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Rural income growth key to reviving economy

The Indian economy is facing unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 20th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

A man stacking the pineapples that arrived from Vazhakkulam to Palayam market in Kozhikode. One of the famous Vazhakkulam pineapples are now facing trouble in the selling it in the market as people are barely come to the market due to the COVID-19 Lockdown. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

The Indian economy is facing unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several global agencies have forecast a significant reduction in the GDP growth in their revised estimates for the current fiscal year. For instance, the Economist Intelligence Unit recently revised India’s growth forecast from 6% (before COVID-19) to 2.1%.

The Indian economy was already facing severe growth challenges prior to the pandemic. The recent Economic Survey confirms we are facing an economic slowdown. The real GDP growth for the current fiscal as stated in the survey is 5% (advance estimate), the lowest in the past decade. The deceleration of GDP growth is largely attributed to falling investment growth.

During the first half of the current fiscal, fixed investments grew at 4% and 1% in Q1 and Q2 respectively. Data suggests there has been a substantial dip in the private sector capital formation. Inadequate consumption demand is the prime reason behind the squeezing up of private investment. While there is a dip in the growth of domestic demand, there isn’t robust external demand either. The exports of goods and services recorded a negative growth rate in Q2. The key to the revival of growth lies in revival of domestic private consumption.

A bulk of the demand that usually is generated from the rural economy is decelerating due to declining rural incomes. The two key sources of rural income—income from cultivation and allied activities, and wages—have declined in real terms. As per NSSO and NABARD’s All India Rural Financial Inclusion Survey (NAFIS), the monthly income of agricultural households from cultivation has been stagnant during the last four-five years. The average monthly income from cultivation was Rs 3,081 in 2012-13 (NSSO data) and Rs 3,140 in 2016-17 (NABARD data). If adjusted for inflation, there has been a decline. This is largely due to inadequate returns from the cultivated produce. As per the recent Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) report, the existing MSPs for different crops are lower than market prices and MSPs are not fixed as per the formula recommended by the Swaminathan committee.  

While income from agriculture has stagnated in nominal terms and dipped in real terms, rural wage earnings, which constitute about 34% of the rural household’s income, has stagnated during the last few years. The rural household’s income from other allied activities has also recorded a dip in recent years. The pandemic and the resultant lockdown are likely to further hit the rural economy adversely. With the contraction of wholesale agriculture, horticulture and dairy produce markets, supply chains have been badly hit, which would result in farmers unable to sell their produce at a minimum price that covers the input and related costs. Daily-wage earners will also face substantial income contraction due to the lockdown.    

There are two ways of boosting rural income—ensuring higher returns on cultivated produce and strengthening rural employment schemes like MNREGA. Given the prevailing economic scenario, it was expected that the Union Budget 2020 would attempt to facilitate higher rural income, which in turn would have played a catalytic role in the revival of the economy. However, contrary to expectations, the Budget didn’t put much emphasis in terms of allocation on this. While allocation to the rural sector as a percentage of GDP declined from 9.6% in 2018-19 to 9.3% in 2019-20, there has been a substantial reduction in the allocation for the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the nodal agency for procurement, and slashing of MNREGA allocation by 13% in comparison to last year.

Budgetary allocation to the FCI for the year 2020-21 is Rs 77,982 crore, while the remaining amount (Rs 1.36 trillion) will be financed by borrowing from the National Small Savings Fund. The budgetary allocation for FCI was lowered for 2019-20, from Rs 1.51 trillion (as per Budget estimate) to Rs 75,000 crore (at the stage of revised estimate). As per the estimate, by the end of 2020-21, the interest cost on the borrowed outstanding (Rs 3.22 trillion) will be Rs 68,400 crore. Eventually, reduction in budgetary allocation and making alternate off-budget financing will force FCI into a debt spiral. Given the need for achieving food security to fight hunger and the fact that FCI procurements are critical for the income of many farmers in rural areas, under-financing FCI will have an adverse impact on its financial viability and procurement.

The budgetary allocation for MNREGA has also been slashed from Rs 71,000 crore (RE) in 2019-20 to Rs 61,500 crore (BE) in 2020-21. In a scenario of squeezing up of consumption demand, direct employment support schemes like MNREGA are usually effective in generating income that is critical for the revival of demand in the economy. Given the nature of challenges that the economy is faced with respect to declining rural consumption demand, it is unlikely that the recent announcements will be effective in meeting these challenges. The revival of rural consumption demand can be realised by boosting rural income. In this pursuit, higher MSP and enhancement of direct employment hold the key.

Santosh Kumar Das

Assistant Professor at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development. Views are personal

Email: skumar136@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown Lockdown India Lockdown 2.0 Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp