Rural income growth key to reviving economy

The Indian economy is facing unprecedented challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several global agencies have forecast a significant reduction in the GDP growth in their revised estimates for the current fiscal year. For instance, the Economist Intelligence Unit recently revised India’s growth forecast from 6% (before COVID-19) to 2.1%.

The Indian economy was already facing severe growth challenges prior to the pandemic. The recent Economic Survey confirms we are facing an economic slowdown. The real GDP growth for the current fiscal as stated in the survey is 5% (advance estimate), the lowest in the past decade. The deceleration of GDP growth is largely attributed to falling investment growth.

During the first half of the current fiscal, fixed investments grew at 4% and 1% in Q1 and Q2 respectively. Data suggests there has been a substantial dip in the private sector capital formation. Inadequate consumption demand is the prime reason behind the squeezing up of private investment. While there is a dip in the growth of domestic demand, there isn’t robust external demand either. The exports of goods and services recorded a negative growth rate in Q2. The key to the revival of growth lies in revival of domestic private consumption.

A bulk of the demand that usually is generated from the rural economy is decelerating due to declining rural incomes. The two key sources of rural income—income from cultivation and allied activities, and wages—have declined in real terms. As per NSSO and NABARD’s All India Rural Financial Inclusion Survey (NAFIS), the monthly income of agricultural households from cultivation has been stagnant during the last four-five years. The average monthly income from cultivation was Rs 3,081 in 2012-13 (NSSO data) and Rs 3,140 in 2016-17 (NABARD data). If adjusted for inflation, there has been a decline. This is largely due to inadequate returns from the cultivated produce. As per the recent Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) report, the existing MSPs for different crops are lower than market prices and MSPs are not fixed as per the formula recommended by the Swaminathan committee.

While income from agriculture has stagnated in nominal terms and dipped in real terms, rural wage earnings, which constitute about 34% of the rural household’s income, has stagnated during the last few years. The rural household’s income from other allied activities has also recorded a dip in recent years. The pandemic and the resultant lockdown are likely to further hit the rural economy adversely. With the contraction of wholesale agriculture, horticulture and dairy produce markets, supply chains have been badly hit, which would result in farmers unable to sell their produce at a minimum price that covers the input and related costs. Daily-wage earners will also face substantial income contraction due to the lockdown.

There are two ways of boosting rural income—ensuring higher returns on cultivated produce and strengthening rural employment schemes like MNREGA. Given the prevailing economic scenario, it was expected that the Union Budget 2020 would attempt to facilitate higher rural income, which in turn would have played a catalytic role in the revival of the economy. However, contrary to expectations, the Budget didn’t put much emphasis in terms of allocation on this. While allocation to the rural sector as a percentage of GDP declined from 9.6% in 2018-19 to 9.3% in 2019-20, there has been a substantial reduction in the allocation for the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the nodal agency for procurement, and slashing of MNREGA allocation by 13% in comparison to last year.

Budgetary allocation to the FCI for the year 2020-21 is Rs 77,982 crore, while the remaining amount (Rs 1.36 trillion) will be financed by borrowing from the National Small Savings Fund. The budgetary allocation for FCI was lowered for 2019-20, from Rs 1.51 trillion (as per Budget estimate) to Rs 75,000 crore (at the stage of revised estimate). As per the estimate, by the end of 2020-21, the interest cost on the borrowed outstanding (Rs 3.22 trillion) will be Rs 68,400 crore. Eventually, reduction in budgetary allocation and making alternate off-budget financing will force FCI into a debt spiral. Given the need for achieving food security to fight hunger and the fact that FCI procurements are critical for the income of many farmers in rural areas, under-financing FCI will have an adverse impact on its financial viability and procurement.

The budgetary allocation for MNREGA has also been slashed from Rs 71,000 crore (RE) in 2019-20 to Rs 61,500 crore (BE) in 2020-21. In a scenario of squeezing up of consumption demand, direct employment support schemes like MNREGA are usually effective in generating income that is critical for the revival of demand in the economy. Given the nature of challenges that the economy is faced with respect to declining rural consumption demand, it is unlikely that the recent announcements will be effective in meeting these challenges. The revival of rural consumption demand can be realised by boosting rural income. In this pursuit, higher MSP and enhancement of direct employment hold the key.

