Black swan event and the global economy

Most countries are going to face a difficult trade-off between health and economy, and there is going to be a serious impact on both. While the total number of deaths in India is still low compared to many other countries, there are widespread concerns among experts that the count may spike suddenly. Social distancing remains the only way to prevent community spread. The blow to people and businesses could have been considerably softened, but for lack of foresight, planning and strategies. That would have saved a mad scramble by the Centre too.

Pandemics have long been seen as possible black swan events—unexpected negative shocks with major consequences. But for the public and private sectors, they have tended to rank low in a long list of threats. This is likely to change. What is happening today seems sure to establish pandemics as a core risk for large businesses, along with cyber attacks, terrorism and climate change. India has a fragile economic and social fabric compared to advanced countries. But does it follow that we should prioritise economic growth at the cost of human life? More importantly, is that reason enough to ease the lockdown before the purpose for which it was imposed in the first place—to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the disease—is served? Are lives in India less important than in advanced countries?

Many countries around the world are currently implementing a lockdown of most economic activities.

In the countries that have put one in place, the debate is now turning to when and how to get out of the lockdown so the economy can restart. How long the pandemic will last is guesswork, but past diseases seem to follow a pattern of the worst pandemics ending quickly, while milder outbreaks persist and then flare up again. The disease may end with warm weather, but it may also become seasonal, like colds and the flu. Working assumptions for this economic forecast are that the disease spreads widely around the world, causing illness and some deaths, and then peters out over the summer. This is a highly speculative projection, though.

Short economic downturns are likely in each affected country, though on different timelines. The China evidence suggests manufacturing and transportation are recovering. If this pattern holds, we’ll see about one quarter of decline, not the two quarters we usually use as a benchmark of recession. There may, however, be lingering effects. On the demand side, spending will be depressed as people avoid shopping malls, theatres, restaurants, etc., and as various restrictions are imposed. People unable to work will have less money to spend, while people with stable incomes will have more available after the pandemic is over.

The supply chain effects will trigger additional supply restrictions, as well as reinforced demand reductions as workers are sent home for lack of raw materials to process. Thus, 2020 may be a year with rolling slowdowns, pulling aggregate economic activity down worldwide. Most places will be in economic expansion for six to nine months of the year. So no global recession will ensue, but the pace of growth in India will be lower than otherwise expected.

Our economy is going through a difficult time due to overall slowdowns all over the world. In a country like ours, already reeling under depressing demand, rising unemployment, and lowering of industrial output and profits—happening for several quarters now—a supply-side bottleneck would deliver a big blow to our economy.

At the pandemic’s peak, a near-full lockdown is better than nothing in unprepared countries like India. However, it should not be long-lasting, with its duration determined by its health benefits and economic costs. Policymakers couldn’t visualise the numbers and sense of insecurity of casual workers in the informal sector in urban areas, particularly in metropolitan cities like Delhi. The sudden upsurge of daily-wage earners and migrants in the wake of the closure of factories, shops, eateries and other economic activities in these places proved to be an Achilles heel for the Centre.

Every crisis has shaped behaviours in one way or another. The coronavirus chaos won’t be an exception. It’s high time we start focusing on the healthcare sector. After years of being on the backburner, it should be back in the spotlight as the virus emphasises the need for stronger public healthcare systems. The private sector in most areas has miserably failed to rescue the government and the people.

Another aspect of our economic strategy in the coming days should be rediscovering the benefits of localisation over globalisation. Countries turned inwards when the sudden supply chain shock left many smarting. Business groups may be tempted to look closer home for their needs as they try to minimise the chances of such shocks in the future.

Success in containing the virus comes at the price of slowing economic activity, no matter if social distancing and reduced mobility are voluntary or enforced. Those hit the hardest will need support to contain the virus and delay its spread to others.

Asmi Raza

Professor of Economics in the University of Delhi

(Views are personal. Email address: asmiraza@hotmail.com)