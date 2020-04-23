STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Fighting Coronavirus: how close are we to a Vaccine?

Sun Tsu, in The art of war, speaks of a skilful general who can subdue his enemy without any fighting.

Published: 23rd April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sun Tsu, in The art of war, speaks of a skilful general who can subdue his enemy without any fighting. This principle constitutes the ultimate triumph. Today, we would need one such with the corona vaccine. Over the past two decades, three human coronaviruses (SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2) emerged worldwide. However, there is still no approved vaccines for human coronaviruses. Research groups are using various approaches to develop vaccines. Vaccinations remain the best way to stop the spread of infectious diseases, reducing morbidity without longlasting effects.

Vaccine development starts with animal testing, followed by three phases of human clinical trials. However, faced with an unusual circumstance of a pandemic, some companies have attempted skipping this step. Even after the approval of a vaccine, challenges before us would include effectiveness in all populations and different strains of the mutating virus. The most legitimate concern is that it will be less successful in older people, who are the most vulnerable.

This ineffectiveness is not because of the vaccine itself, but the aged immune systems which generally do not respond as well to immunisation. Intensified efforts would be needed to develop a vaccine for this age group. Healthcare workers who come into contact with COVID-19 patients would also be at the top of the list to receive the vaccine. Until the development of vaccines to prevent infections, our best option is to prevent our body from being the host for the virus by maintaining social distancing and hygiene.

Most people infected by a coronavirus show mild symptoms and can be treated at home with bed rest, paracetamol and plenty of fluids. Some patients may develop a more severe disease and need hospital treatment. A vaccine is usually prepared by using weakened versions of those viruses that cannot cause a full-blown infection. With the genetic code of the coronavirus known, some of the new approaches being adopted is the “plug and play” vaccines.

Some other vaccines are being engineered by lifting small sections of the coronavirus’ genetic code and putting it into other, completely harmless, viruses. By infecting someone with the harmless bug, we can give them immunity against the infection. A few other groups have used pieces of raw genetic code that can be injected into the body. These would start producing bits of viral proteins to assist the immune system fight the virus. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has provided funding to develop COVID vaccines using platform technology such as Curevac Inc, Moderna, Inc, University of Queensland, Novavax, University of Oxford, University of Hong Kong, and Institute of Pasteur.

The aim is to accelerate development of vaccines and enable equitable access to people. CEPI also links academics and pharmaceutical companies and provides financial support for the development of vaccines. A global vaccine research development pipeline for infectious diseases has been established. Nearly 70 ‘vaccine candidates’ are being tested globally and at least three have moved to the clinical trial stage, but are unlikely to be ready for mass use before 2021.

DR VISHAL RAO
Regional Director - Head Neck Surgical Oncology &
Robotic Surgery; Associate Dean - Centre of Academic
Research , HCG Cancer Centre 

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp