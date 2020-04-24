Attaining Ram Rajya through Gram Rajya

M Venkaiah Naidu By

As the nation marks National Panchayati Raj Day today, there is a need to examine the extent to which the goal of providing effective self-governing units at the grassroots level has been achieved. Are panchayati raj institutions (PRI) enjoying fully decentralised powers with adequate three Fs—finances, functions and functionaries? These and other questions remain relevant even as the institutionalisation of panchayati raj bodies completes 27 years.

Around 2.5 lakh panchayats, the cornerstone of the decentralised governance structure at the grassroots level, are playing a pivotal role in strengthening the foundation of democracy in India. However, our experience so far shows that a lot more needs to be done to make them the self-reliant village republics as envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. All provisions of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment need to be implemented in letter and spirit for the PRIs to play a meaningful role in the development process. While some states have complied in devolving the 3Fs to local bodies, others need to complete this. Else it will defeat the very purpose of this landmark legislation.

I must compliment Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for recognising the sheet anchor role sarpanches can play in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and vesting them with powers of district collectors in their respective jurisdictions. I am sure, in other parts of the country too, the public representatives of PRIs will be at the forefront of preventing the spread of the virus and helping the needy during this crisis.

It should be remembered that local self-governance has been an integral part of Indian society since time immemorial. The Vedas mention a number of self-governing units such as Sabha, Samiti and Vidatha. Mahabharata, Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Jatakas indicate that village assemblies enjoyed a measure of autonomy and played a very crucial role in village life.

Panchayats, as we see them in their present form and structure, came into existence during late P V Narasimha Rao’s tenure as PM. Seeking to empower rural local bodies financially and politically, the 73rd Constitutional Amendment stipulated transferring 29 items to local bodies. It also sought the setting up of state election commissions and finance commissions, reserving one-third seats for women and, in proportion to their population, for SCs and STs in all three tiers, apart from forming gram sabhas with people’s participation. In fact, the Amendment gave effect to Article 40 of the Constitution, which is part of the Directive Principles.

Although PRIs have emerged as an important medium of decentralised development in India, several challenges continue to hamper them from becoming the vanguard of grassroots democracy. The 73rd Amendment had only created a broad framework of local self-governing bodies and left the decision of delegating functions and powers to state legislatures. It is mandatory for states to implement provisions like the setting up of state finance commissions and holding regular elections to panchayats every five years through an independent state election commission. But other provisions like granting financial powers and authority to panchayats and reserving seats for backward classes fall in the domain of the states.

Apart from empowerment, elected bodies should be vested with supervisory powers to monitor and execute schemes. The funds allocated for local bodies should go into the accounts of panchayats, municipalities and corporations. Money should be spent in accordance with the resolutions of the respective bodies and not by other agencies.

There is a need to delineate the responsibilities of panchayats with greater clarity. For instance, the 11th Schedule lists Agriculture among the 29 items within their purview. Agriculture by itself is a vast subject. Perhaps, it would help panchayats to play a more effective role if the areas of agriculture vis-a-vis their responsibilities are well defined.

Another important issue is to see that the panchayat system does not become sarpanch-centric. The gram sabha was envisioned to be the focal point of this novel experiment. The involvement of villagers should not be limited merely to casting votes once every five years. Democracy would be robust when people participate in governing their own affairs responsibly at the grassroots level—in the true spirit of Gandhiji’s Gram Swaraj. For Gandhi, the ideal governance structure was the responsive, people-centric, just and caring state exemplified by the kingdom of Lord Rama. Within this concept of Rama Rajya was embedded the concept of Gram Rajya or village-self government.

The 14th Finance Commission’s recommendations were accepted in toto by the Union government headed by PM Narendra Modi. The Commission had rightfully given more attention to local bodies by awarding `2,00,292.2 crores to gram panchayats directly for 2015-2020, which is over three times the grant of the 13th Finance Commission. While the grants in the past were meant for all the three tiers including district and block panchayats, the 14th Finance Commission grants are only for gram panchayats.

I am confident that with adequate devolution of funds, functions, functionaries and focused economic planning, panchayats can become vibrant hubs of self-reliance. This, in turn, would help stem the migration of people from villages to cities in search of better livelihoods. Thus, efficient self-governance at the grassroots level can pave the way for attaining Ram Rajya through Gram Rajya.

M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President of India