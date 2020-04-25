STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

A lowdown for the lockdown

I won’t lie folks, some mornings I find it difficult to get out of bed. For what? For whom? What difference would it make? Then the dog pees on the rug and answers all my questions. 

Published: 25th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI; I won’t lie folks, some mornings I find it difficult to get out of bed. For what? For whom? What difference would it make? Then the dog pees on the rug and answers all my questions. ‘What you need is a routine!’ I yelled at myself yesterday, startling the dog. A BuJo. A POA! A PERT chart. Ok, maybe I will settle for a timetable. 6 am: Wake up and say a daily affirmation. ‘You are amazing!’ ‘You are kind!’ ‘You will not yell at your kids today!’ Allow yourself 15 minutes to laugh hysterically after the last one. Laughter is the best medicine.

Change your daily affirmation to ‘You will channel the full force of your female rage into the Universe’. 7:30 am: Scroll through your favourite food accounts on Instagram looking for ‘easy, healthy, one-pot meal ideas with things you already have in your pantry!’ Realise that you don’t have 80% of those things, none of them sound easy and all you want is something with melted cheese on it. Finish the last of the cereal because surprise, surprise, there is no cheese in the house. When the rest of the family wakes up, hand them the phone and tell them to find an ‘easy, healthy, one-pot meal with things you already have in your pantry’ and make it. 

9 am: Calculate what will burn more calories: your legs, bums and tums, Zoom workout class or cleaning the entire house. It’s important to be accurate here, so make sure you do this carefully. Decide that doing the aforementioned calculations burned your daily quota of calories and treat yourself to a spoon of Nutella. 10 am: Pick a cute outfit for your weekly team call. The Rangachari nightie with the raw silk dupatta or the Decathlon t-shirt and sweats with a chiffon stole? Decisions, decisions. Turn your camera off and wear nothing. 

1 pm: The family has made boiled eggs for lunch. You marvel at their ability to make something easy, healthy and in one pot, and assign all future meal preparation to them. They refuse on the grounds that they don’t want to and it sucks. 2-4 pm: Self-improvement time folks! In the words of some idiot on Twitter, if you haven’t exited the lockdown having learned a new skill or come up with a business plan or written a book, you’re a loser with no discipline or motivation. Remember, Shakespeare wrote King Lear during the lockdown. Newton discovered gravity or something. Remind yourself that they did not have children licking the dog, Zoom calls or Instagram to distract them.

Feel more female rage and finish that jar of Nutella. This ticks the self-care box. 5 pm: Remember that learning never stops. Prepare a one-hour lecture on the unpaid, unseen work of women and its value (10.9 trillion dollars) and invite your family to listen in. My sons really enjoyed this topic.  7 pm: Time for more me-time! Retreat to your special sanctuary in the home. I licked the empty bottle of Nutella clean, last night in the bathroom, and gave myself a facial with the acid tears of my own anxiety. Rinse, wash and repeat till the lockdown has been lifted.

Menaka Raman @menakaraman

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp