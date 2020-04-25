A lowdown for the lockdown

Menaka Raman By

CHENNAI; I won’t lie folks, some mornings I find it difficult to get out of bed. For what? For whom? What difference would it make? Then the dog pees on the rug and answers all my questions. ‘What you need is a routine!’ I yelled at myself yesterday, startling the dog. A BuJo. A POA! A PERT chart. Ok, maybe I will settle for a timetable. 6 am: Wake up and say a daily affirmation. ‘You are amazing!’ ‘You are kind!’ ‘You will not yell at your kids today!’ Allow yourself 15 minutes to laugh hysterically after the last one. Laughter is the best medicine.

Change your daily affirmation to ‘You will channel the full force of your female rage into the Universe’. 7:30 am: Scroll through your favourite food accounts on Instagram looking for ‘easy, healthy, one-pot meal ideas with things you already have in your pantry!’ Realise that you don’t have 80% of those things, none of them sound easy and all you want is something with melted cheese on it. Finish the last of the cereal because surprise, surprise, there is no cheese in the house. When the rest of the family wakes up, hand them the phone and tell them to find an ‘easy, healthy, one-pot meal with things you already have in your pantry’ and make it.

9 am: Calculate what will burn more calories: your legs, bums and tums, Zoom workout class or cleaning the entire house. It’s important to be accurate here, so make sure you do this carefully. Decide that doing the aforementioned calculations burned your daily quota of calories and treat yourself to a spoon of Nutella. 10 am: Pick a cute outfit for your weekly team call. The Rangachari nightie with the raw silk dupatta or the Decathlon t-shirt and sweats with a chiffon stole? Decisions, decisions. Turn your camera off and wear nothing.

1 pm: The family has made boiled eggs for lunch. You marvel at their ability to make something easy, healthy and in one pot, and assign all future meal preparation to them. They refuse on the grounds that they don’t want to and it sucks. 2-4 pm: Self-improvement time folks! In the words of some idiot on Twitter, if you haven’t exited the lockdown having learned a new skill or come up with a business plan or written a book, you’re a loser with no discipline or motivation. Remember, Shakespeare wrote King Lear during the lockdown. Newton discovered gravity or something. Remind yourself that they did not have children licking the dog, Zoom calls or Instagram to distract them.

Feel more female rage and finish that jar of Nutella. This ticks the self-care box. 5 pm: Remember that learning never stops. Prepare a one-hour lecture on the unpaid, unseen work of women and its value (10.9 trillion dollars) and invite your family to listen in. My sons really enjoyed this topic. 7 pm: Time for more me-time! Retreat to your special sanctuary in the home. I licked the empty bottle of Nutella clean, last night in the bathroom, and gave myself a facial with the acid tears of my own anxiety. Rinse, wash and repeat till the lockdown has been lifted.

Menaka Raman @menakaraman