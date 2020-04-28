STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

What’s in a name? A lot…

You read it right. He named his daughter after the wonder of the world.

Published: 28th April 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI : A family friend, who is an NRI, posted a blog a few years back about his “incredible discovery of India”. He specifically mentioned that this time his visit was “only to understand my country” and not for the “customary stays” at homes of parents and in-laws. “We had put this off for nine years. It was high time,” he wrote. Of course, the blog was interspersed with pictures of “incredible India”, of the Gangaikondacholapuram temple in Tanjore (Tamil Nadu), of Khajuraho and Konark temples in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. He ended his photo essay with the eye-candy of India, the Taj Mahal, with the couple sitting on the iconic celebrity bench with the marvel in marble at the backdrop.

Many months later, could be nine or ten, he posted another blog on the joys of parenthood, and how he was getting great pleasure at availing of the paternity leave, which he said he had put to good use by changing diapers and cradling his little angel to sleep. He signed off with the picture of his updated family portrait that now had his bundle of joy, and captioned it: Our labour of love, Taj Mahal. So why was the name of the monument in the caption? I couldn’t resist the temptation of seeking a clarification. Pat came the reply: “Our child, Taj Mahal.”

You read it right. He named his daughter after the wonder of the world. So she was now Taj Mahal Nandkumar! Today, Taj Mahal is six years old. Wonder how she has taken to her name? Naming children after interesting places is not new. Even former South African cricket player Jonty Rhodes and his wife have named their baby girl, India. But the year 2020 takes the cake in parents whim-naming their children. A couple in Uttar Pradesh and one in Thailand have named their babies, Lockdown.

Another couple in Chattisgarh, who recently had twins, have named them Corona and Covid! These children will grow up and will have to respond to the names associated with the spiked devil that has paralysed the world. The children have no control over their nomenclature. How will a child feel once she/ he grows older and is forced to respond to such whimsical names? So what’s next? Please do not tell me it is Social Distancing, or worse, WFH? It has a Freudian proximity to…Never mind, I will leave the guesswork to you all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp