What’s in a name? A lot…

Subhashini Dinesh By

CHENNAI : A family friend, who is an NRI, posted a blog a few years back about his “incredible discovery of India”. He specifically mentioned that this time his visit was “only to understand my country” and not for the “customary stays” at homes of parents and in-laws. “We had put this off for nine years. It was high time,” he wrote. Of course, the blog was interspersed with pictures of “incredible India”, of the Gangaikondacholapuram temple in Tanjore (Tamil Nadu), of Khajuraho and Konark temples in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. He ended his photo essay with the eye-candy of India, the Taj Mahal, with the couple sitting on the iconic celebrity bench with the marvel in marble at the backdrop.

Many months later, could be nine or ten, he posted another blog on the joys of parenthood, and how he was getting great pleasure at availing of the paternity leave, which he said he had put to good use by changing diapers and cradling his little angel to sleep. He signed off with the picture of his updated family portrait that now had his bundle of joy, and captioned it: Our labour of love, Taj Mahal. So why was the name of the monument in the caption? I couldn’t resist the temptation of seeking a clarification. Pat came the reply: “Our child, Taj Mahal.”

You read it right. He named his daughter after the wonder of the world. So she was now Taj Mahal Nandkumar! Today, Taj Mahal is six years old. Wonder how she has taken to her name? Naming children after interesting places is not new. Even former South African cricket player Jonty Rhodes and his wife have named their baby girl, India. But the year 2020 takes the cake in parents whim-naming their children. A couple in Uttar Pradesh and one in Thailand have named their babies, Lockdown.

Another couple in Chattisgarh, who recently had twins, have named them Corona and Covid! These children will grow up and will have to respond to the names associated with the spiked devil that has paralysed the world. The children have no control over their nomenclature. How will a child feel once she/ he grows older and is forced to respond to such whimsical names? So what’s next? Please do not tell me it is Social Distancing, or worse, WFH? It has a Freudian proximity to…Never mind, I will leave the guesswork to you all.