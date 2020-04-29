STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Addressing my hair dresser

Despite everything that has happened over the last few months, I am glad I do not have to visit a barber in a long time.

BENGALURU : Despite everything that has happened over the last few months, I am glad I do not have to visit a barber in a long time. For much of the last decade, I have had a policy of cutting my hair short once a year and then letting it all grow. Students in my school were not allowed to grow their hair more than half an inch in length. Our warden would personally check our hair every month. If we were found guilty of the ghastly crime of trying to look like respectable members of society, he would pull out a pair of paper scissors from his drawer and cut our hair as he pleased. While most people find ‘Edward Scissorhands’ to be a romantic film, I think of it as a nightmare!

Long before the word ‘metrosexual’ became popular, I have been fussy about my hair. In fact, it is the only thing I am happy to have inherited from my ancestors. I spent an entire decade using hair gels and hair sprays, before I learnt that coconut oil is the best solution to all my hair problems. But even with aforementioned best practices, and possessing a Masters in Communication, I could never communicate effectively with barbers. 

Barbers proffer unsolicited advice to everybody who walks in through their doors. I have been advised to cut down on drinking, smoking, and do yoga. I have also been asked to include green, leafy vegetables in my diet. It does get annoying after a point, but who’s going to argue with the person who literally has a knife to your throat? 

When e-commerce mushroomed in India, I contemplated cutting my own hair. I ordered a trimmer and watched numerous videos on YouTube. I stood in front of the mirror and experimented with various angles. The resulting look was a mix of a military cadet and a reluctant monk. If anything, my look could be called ‘The Monk Who Fought with his Barber’. 

Over the years, I have moved on from the barber near my house, to salons, hair-dressers, hair-stylists, and even hair ‘consultants’. But the one common factor among all of them is a reluctance to listen to my suggestions. For a long time, I nurtured the fantasy of having hair like Jim Morrison. I let my hair grow out like the Lizard King, and then having downloaded an image on my phone, visited my barber.

I showed him the picture, only for him to cursorily glance at it and say, “No! It won’t suit you!”. Just like that! Without a modicum of concern for my feelings. No other industry lets you make such brazen statements. If you were building a house and wanted marble flooring for your bathroom, the engineer will never tell you that it wouldn’t suit you. But barbers get away with a number of such actions. The haircut he finally gave me can only be called ‘Gym Morrison’. 

No matter which city I visit, the first response I get from barbers worldwide is a distinct ‘No’ to all my suggestions. It is hardly a surprise that the Hindi word for ‘barber’ is ‘naai’. I have my own etymological theory for how the word came to be. The king must have meekly asked the barber for a particular hairstyle – “all the cool kings sported it – Chandragupta Maurya, Ashoka, and Harshavardhana too”. The barber must have thought of it for a moment and responded - “Naaai!”. And that is how, dear reader, the name has stuck for ages.

