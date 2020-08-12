Consume fats in moderation

Divya Purushottam By

CHENNAI: Carrying excess body weight in the form of fat is a disadvantage in almost every sport. It can affect strength, speed and endurance. This surplus fat can reduce speed and increase fatigue in endurance sports like long-distance running. Eating fat does not make you fat. It is a myth. Fat is a very important macro-nutrient, especially for endurance sports.

When looking for dietary fat intake, the underlying factor which is bad for the body is trans-fats like processed foods, chips, and good fats like nuts, seeds, fatty fishes, avocadoes etc. Fats help in better immune function, cholesterol management, better performance, and anti-inflammatory. Fat helps to provide energy and also conserve carbohydrates as storage fat.

It is also important in digesting fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin D, E, A and K, and also helps in transporting these vitamins throughout the body. Dietary fats help in the production of essential fatty acids that cannot be produced directly by the body. For lowintensity exercises, fat is the primary fuel choice. While the intensity increases, carbohydrates will be the primary source.

Fats help in muscle regeneration after workout. The Omega 3 fatty acids we consume releases EPA and DHA, which form hormone-like substances called prostaglandin. These prostaglandins are important for any sportsperson. It is responsible for the functioning of the respiratory, digestive and circulatory systems. For female athletes, lipids or fat is crucial for estrogen production, which helps in managing the menstrual cycle and prevents hormonal imbalance. Eat fats in moderate amounts and include more healthy fats like fishes, nuts and seeds, avocadoes.

The writer is nutritionist, Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic