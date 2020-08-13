Ask yourself the right questions

Menaka Raman By

CHENNAI: It’s been well over a month since I last wrote this column. In these past weeks, I’ve grappled with some important questions, like: ‘Do I really want to make my own sourdough starter and give it a name?’, ‘Do I even like sourdough bread?’ ’Is the feeling at the pit of my stomach hunger or dread? Let’s eat one more cookie to find out!’ (In case you’re interested the answers were no, yes — if someone else has made it and who cares, cookies are the antidote to both.) Another constant question has been ‘Am I doing enough?’ I think parents ask themselves this a lot.

And the answer is usually ‘No’. No, you aren’t spending enough time with them, reading enough to them, doing enough fun, joyful activities with them. You aren’t talking enough to them, being spontaneous enough with them, being strict but loving enough with them or setting enough boundaries for them. You aren’t asking enough questions or answering enough of their questions. You just aren’t doing enough. While before COVID, I might ask myself this after a scroll through #parentinghacks on Instagram, now, during COVID, the question is a constant presence in my head.

One of my biggest anxieties early on during the pandemic was that every article, personal essay and social media post was about how everyone was just enjoying this new-found time together as a family without the distraction of time and soul-sucking commutes, extra-curricular classes and socialising. It felt like everyone was in some hygge utopia, playing boardgames, baking focaccia flower gardens and conducting fun, simple kitchen science experiments. Me? I was angry, stressed out, annoyed and yelling.

‘What is wrong with me?’ This is the natural follow-on question to ‘Am I doing enough?’ I couldn’t shake off the feeling that there was this one way to experience the lockdown, and I was just not doing it right. And so, rather than take some time off or do less to deal with these feelings, I did the opposite. I took on more work. Fuelled by guilt, I said yes to almost every piece of work that came my way.

Pretty soon, I found myself in the middle of a swirling whirlpool of work assignments, online school, unpaid labour, emotional labour, the never-ending cycle of bad news and trying to understand the NEP (you know you should read it and know about it, but is there a Twitter thread you can read, instead?) and wondering if that lump of bread I made could be used to prop up the dining table.

Soon enough though, a new question popped up in my head: ‘How much longer can you do this?’ While in theory, we all know that sometimes we should be doing less, resting more (it’s a pandemic, of course, you can slack off) and generally be kinder to yourself. But it is so much harder to give yourself that advice and then follow it. Why am I rambling on about all this? Because I think parents, and especially mothers, need to start framing new questions for themselves. Like, ‘How can I ask for help from those around me?’ and ‘How can I do less and not feel bad about it?’ And of course, ‘Are there any cookies left?’

MENAKA RAMAN

@menakaraman

The writer’s philosophy is: if there’s no blood, don’t call me