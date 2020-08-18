Why small is indeed beautiful  

Harish Bijoor By

Schumacher was right. Small is beautiful.I am talking not about the gentleman who had our pulses racing on the F1 track, but the German-born British economist E F Schumacher, whose time I believe has come. Schumacher’s essays, published first in 1973, had the whole world thinking then. Is small really beautiful as opposed to the larger successful models of Western economics?

Looking around at a society of angst and fear in our midst as we grapple with a major pandemic, I cannot but help relate to every thought and thinker who decides to celebrate the small as opposed to the big. There’s evidence we must read in our markets as we approach the subject with this thought.

Countries across the globe are rethinking models, formats, processes and systems of businesses put together over the glorious years of celebrating the big and the mighty. As countries rethink their policies, it will not take time for businesses within these countries to do so as well. The small-business model is therefore a model whose time has come. This time around with a tweak.

The tweak we will witness in this revised model for the future of businesses (and indeed for the future of countries that host these businesses) is one that depends on the small format, harvests the energy of the small and fuses it all with the brute capability of big business. As all this sounds a bit oblique, let me peek into possibilities ahead. I look into seminal clues from our immediate surroundings. I seek clues in the words of our leaders and policymakers as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been speaking the language of the small for a while now. Every politician from across party lines has been espousing the cause of the small, the disparaged, the removed and the distanced. The August 15 address of the PM from the ramparts of the Red Fort had him underline this even more. His highly quoted hashtags for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, a call for Vocal For Local and now possibly a Make For Global policy resonate loud and clear within the hearts and hearths of policymakers.

A peek into retail trade, which typically reads the pulse of business, tells us that businesses have gotten decimated in the wake of the virus. Look deeper still and we witness a fear syndrome at retail when it comes to walking into bigger outlets such as the ones within air-conditioned malls. The smaller high street outlets are better off on this count. There is a resurgence of shopping at the local kirana store as opposed to the swank supermarket. Numbers from a recent research exercise of ours across seven big cities indicate that 77% of those who used to shop at supermarkets have switched to the local kirana. There seems a pandemic-comfort in shopping with the small. Is small retail beautiful?

As I advise some of the corporate names in the space of IT and ITES, I am inclined to believe that ‘small is beautiful’ will surely be the model ahead for us to play with. Take the case of an IT end-to-end services play. I find their offices in Bengaluru deserted. In fact the Bengaluru ecosystem of office spaces is in deep turmoil. Millions of sq. feet have been let go without fanfare to date. If one is to visit some of the business districts and the offices within them, the sight is sad, with metres and metres of empty workstations. Workstations that may not be occupied again all too soon.

The advice to the corporate then is to let go of their high-rental office space. As work-from-home becomes a practice, the reality is that home can be anywhere. The IT and ITES ecosystem of India has sourced its employees not only from the main city in which it thrives, but also from the hinterland of cities and towns all across. Many employees come to work in the big city from the small town. The employees who now work from home in the big city might as well work from their homes in the small towns of India. They might as well let go of expensive residential properties in the big city to get back to their small towns and enjoy the local food, the local set of relatives and the local ecosystem they have grown up in.

The big corporate with a big office in the big city might as well have hundreds of small offices in the hundreds of small towns and indeed in the villages of our country eventually. All you need is broadband, the ubiquitous office paraphernalia that is always mobile, and the one big office is now a thousand small offices, working just as efficiently as ever before. Risk is also divided across these thousands of offices as opposed to those small sets of offices in the big cities. Small seems to be beautiful once again.

Can this model of small is beautiful then transition into every space, apart from that of IT and the IT enabled enterprise? Can it happen in agriculture with a tweak on corporate agriculture? Can we have a corporate entity that can cluster together a whole set of small holdings with ownership titles clearly with the legacy owners, and can these small farms be made productive with profits ploughed back to the small farmer? Is this not the end solution to the millions of acres of untilled land, untouched due to the very small size of holdings that make agriculture unviable?

Can this happen in retail? In entertainment? In real estate? In literally every vertical of our lives that is today geared more to the big, as opposed to the small?

(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)