A parent’s performance appraisal

CHENNAI: Dear Parent, Congratulations on completing your twelfth year in our small, family-owned business. Despite numerous attempts to leave — or escape as you like to call it (Haha!) — we believe your decision to stay reflects what a great place this is to work. As the real bosses of this enterprise, we, your children are pleased to share our annual end-of-year feedback with you.

We took a look at your Key Responsibility Areas and solicited a 360-degree feedback from our third partner, the family dog. His responses were mostly loud barks, licking his private parts and peeing on the carpet. We have deciphered these responses to the best of our ability and marked ‘Completely dissatisfied’ as his response to all questions. We have rated your performance as a parent under three basic parameters and also added suggestions under areas for improvement.

We hope you take this appraisal in the spirit it is intended and not laugh hysterically and tear it into shreds like you did last year. New Skills Learned: Despite numerous attempts to enhance your digital skills we are disappointed by the lack of enthusiasm on your part. You were invited to partake in numerous Fortnite Team Rumbles, Minecraft Buildathons and AmongUs sorties, but you showed little interest, and at times disdain for them. Instead, you chose to continue to put your skills to use with outdated and frankly boring things like lolcat videos and Candy Crush.

Candy Crush? What is this, the ‘00s Mom? Team Player: We realise that you still erroneously believe that you are a team leader in this organisation. But we really just don’t see those leadership qualities in you yet. These feelings you harbour stand in the way of being a team player. What do we mean by a team player? Someone who listens to the real leadership in place — Us. A good team player organises the snacks, does all the work and allows senior management to take all the credit. Basically, just do our homework for us, instead of pointing out what idiots we are all the time.

Status of Year-End Targets: We feel saddened by the fact that you have not made any attempts to achieve your targets for the year. There were very few of them and they were all easy. Getting a second dog, enhanced mobile devices for C-Suite occupants as birthday gifts, being more chill, screaming less, not eating the last chunk of ice-cream when we’re not there. In fact, we made these detailed targets for you after a decade of you not understanding what ‘Be Cool Mom!’ meant.

We’re not sure what else we can do to make your targets clearer to you. Areas for improvement: In addition to the above, we would like to add: a) Not walking by with a banana and oatmeal face mask on when we have online school. b) Resist the urge to use the terms Yolo, yeet, shipped, bae and bougie in official communication with upper management — it’s unprofessional and gross. c) Listen more, lecture less. We understand that this is a challenging role that you are yet to fully grow into. We’d offer to send you for some training programmes, but we have no money. Till next year, keep working hard.

The writer’s philosophy is: if there’s no blood, don’t call me