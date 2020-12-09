STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s all in the gut

Gut microbes are millions of microorganisms present in the intestinal tract. They are mostly from the bacterial family, which is needed for overall health and wellbeing.

Published: 09th December 2020

CHENNAI: Gut microbes are millions of microorganisms present in the intestinal tract. They are mostly from the bacterial family, which is needed for overall health and wellbeing. They help in the digestion of foods, absorption and synthesising of nutrients.

IMPORTANCE OF MICROBES

  • They begin to form in early stages of body development and are influenced by age, stress, illness, medications and diet.
  • An imbalance in gut microbes — that is a combination of healthy and unhealthy bacteria — will promote inflammation insidethe body resulting in physical disorders.
  • They act as a defence mechanism against harmful microorganisms and increase immunity.
  • Gut microbes can also impact heart health.
  • It also helps in releasing toxins from the body.
  • There has been research and findings stating that a healthy gut leads to improved cognitive functions and behaviours.
  • Imbalance in gut microorganisms is called gut dysbiosis and it may relate to weight gain and can also lead to obesity. If the gut health is maintained well, it will be beneficial for weight loss and fat loss.
  • The harmful bacteria cause bloating, acidity and irritable bowel syndrome.

TIPS FOR A HEALTHY GUT

  • Including fermented foods like curd, yogurt, buttermilk and kefir can reduce the amount of harmful microorganisms.
  • Consume prebiotic foods like apple, banana, oats, garlic and onions. They stimulate the growth of healthy bacteria.
  • Antibiotics can kill both good and bad bacteria. Hence, take antibiotic medicines only if prescribed by the physician.
  • Maintain good sleeping habits. Indulge in any physical activity which helps in weight maintenance and heart health.
  • Consume a variety of fruits and vegetables every day.

Every gut is different. With a proper, balanced food habit, one can maintain a healthy gut and stay away from illnesses. The food we eat not only provides energy but it is also the food of microorganisms that live in your gut. Include prebiotic fibres and fermented foods with probiotics, as you make progress on the path towards a healthy gut.

DIVYA PURUSHOTHAM sanonutritionclinic
The writer is founder and chief nutritionist at Sano Holistic Nutrition Clinic

