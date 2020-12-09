STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Why India’s economic recovery is well on course

This was the second consecutive quarter where it witnessed an economic contraction even though the extent was lower compared to the 23.9% drop in the first quarter of this year.

Published: 09th December 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Company, growth, economy, economic growth

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

There has been a growing discussion on the state of the economy ever since the government released the second quarter GDP estimates that showed the Indian economy to have contracted by 7.5% in this period. This was the second consecutive quarter where it witnessed an economic contraction even though the extent was lower compared to the 23.9% drop in the first quarter of this year.

There are many questions that remain unanswered with regards to the state of the economy, the reasons for the contraction and where we should go from here. It is important that we recognise that the economy was subject to a slowdown since the second quarter of 2018 that was an outcome of the collapse of IL&FS, creating problems in the NBFCs space.

However, we must also recognise that the economy had started showing early signs of recovery in the last quarter of the financial year. Fast forward to the present fiscal year and we started with 60% of our economy shut due to a national lockdown with the intention of preventing the spread of Covid. Many forget that even before the national lockdown was invoked, several states had announced lockdowns of their own. The national lockdown simply ensured parity of policy as the Centre prepared a comprehensive strategy to deal with the pandemic.

The contraction in the first quarter of the financial year was an outcome of the pandemic and many feared massive bankruptcies at that time. Luckily, that has not happened and a major reason for it was the extent of policy support in the form of deferred tax payments, macro-prudential regulations and support extended through the banking sector.

Fast forward to the second quarter results and we have the contraction at −7.5% even as the expectation was between −9% and −11%. More importantly, government expenditure in this quarter was lower compared to last year, yet the level of contraction was contained. This suggests that India’s economic recovery is largely based on the private sector and the rural sector, which managed to grow at 3.4% in Q2. Many were also surprised to see the second quarter manufacturing activity at 0.6%—that is, it grew modestly even while many expected it to contract.

This did not come as a surprise as in a joint paper (Growth Implications of Pandemic: Indian Economy), Dr Arvind Virmani and I had highlighted how every sector will witness a different kind of economic recovery. We broadly classified the pandemic’s impact into three parts: the lockdown phase where the economy contracts, the normalisation phase where the economy reverts gradually to the 2019 levels and the recovery phase when we start growing towards our potential rate of growth.

The second quarter results have reaffirmed our assessment as the economy was indeed in the normalisation phase during this period.  The question in the mind of many now is about where the economy is headed, more so as there is a disagreement with regards to the potential growth trajectory for India. While some see the economy to be stuck in its low growth path, I, on the other hand, believe that the recovery process is well on track.

The second half of the financial year will witness a positive economic growth while the contraction will be well contained at under 7%, paving the way for near-double-digit growth in the next financial year. There are several reasons to believe that growth recovery is on track and the most obvious indicator is the CMIE unemployment rate, which has fallen significantly—one has to take a closer look at the labour force participation rate (LFPR) but broadly, as the lockdown was lifted, economic activity picked up and people started hiring or re-hiring, even if at slightly lower wages.

Wages too will normalise as economic activity does and thus, the permanent loss of income may not be as much as what was feared during the initial months of the pandemic. The other major datapoint worth noting is the GST collection, which has crossed the magic Rs 1 lakh crore figure in November, the second time since April, pointing at tax collections normalising.

The question is about future growth and what justifies a high-growth trajectory going forward. The first reason is negative real rates and an accommodative monetary policy. While low real rates may not be a sufficient condition for growth, they certainly help. The second is factor market reforms taken by various states that allow for greater factor productivity. Greater productivity implies higher output with the same number of factors of production employed and thus higher growth.

The reforms undertaken combined with the corporate tax cut announced last year will collectively lead to and amplify the third reason, which is companies setting up shop in India because of the China+1 strategy—the pandemic has accelerated the process and we will certainly feel its impact on growth from the next financial year onwards.

There are several things that the country has done right with regards to the economic policy in response to the pandemic. The most obvious of them is the decision to use the crisis to undertake economic reforms and at the same time resist the temptation to deteriorate the macro-fundamentals in the medium or long run just for short-term gains. As a consequence, while India is likely to witness a swift bounce-back, it is also likely to achieve the successful transition to a sustained high growth path.

Karan Bhasin (karanbhasin95@gmail.com)
New Delhi-based economist
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp