Why India’s economic recovery is well on course

Karan Bhasin By

There has been a growing discussion on the state of the economy ever since the government released the second quarter GDP estimates that showed the Indian economy to have contracted by 7.5% in this period. This was the second consecutive quarter where it witnessed an economic contraction even though the extent was lower compared to the 23.9% drop in the first quarter of this year.

There are many questions that remain unanswered with regards to the state of the economy, the reasons for the contraction and where we should go from here. It is important that we recognise that the economy was subject to a slowdown since the second quarter of 2018 that was an outcome of the collapse of IL&FS, creating problems in the NBFCs space.

However, we must also recognise that the economy had started showing early signs of recovery in the last quarter of the financial year. Fast forward to the present fiscal year and we started with 60% of our economy shut due to a national lockdown with the intention of preventing the spread of Covid. Many forget that even before the national lockdown was invoked, several states had announced lockdowns of their own. The national lockdown simply ensured parity of policy as the Centre prepared a comprehensive strategy to deal with the pandemic.

The contraction in the first quarter of the financial year was an outcome of the pandemic and many feared massive bankruptcies at that time. Luckily, that has not happened and a major reason for it was the extent of policy support in the form of deferred tax payments, macro-prudential regulations and support extended through the banking sector.

Fast forward to the second quarter results and we have the contraction at −7.5% even as the expectation was between −9% and −11%. More importantly, government expenditure in this quarter was lower compared to last year, yet the level of contraction was contained. This suggests that India’s economic recovery is largely based on the private sector and the rural sector, which managed to grow at 3.4% in Q2. Many were also surprised to see the second quarter manufacturing activity at 0.6%—that is, it grew modestly even while many expected it to contract.

This did not come as a surprise as in a joint paper (Growth Implications of Pandemic: Indian Economy), Dr Arvind Virmani and I had highlighted how every sector will witness a different kind of economic recovery. We broadly classified the pandemic’s impact into three parts: the lockdown phase where the economy contracts, the normalisation phase where the economy reverts gradually to the 2019 levels and the recovery phase when we start growing towards our potential rate of growth.

The second quarter results have reaffirmed our assessment as the economy was indeed in the normalisation phase during this period. The question in the mind of many now is about where the economy is headed, more so as there is a disagreement with regards to the potential growth trajectory for India. While some see the economy to be stuck in its low growth path, I, on the other hand, believe that the recovery process is well on track.

The second half of the financial year will witness a positive economic growth while the contraction will be well contained at under 7%, paving the way for near-double-digit growth in the next financial year. There are several reasons to believe that growth recovery is on track and the most obvious indicator is the CMIE unemployment rate, which has fallen significantly—one has to take a closer look at the labour force participation rate (LFPR) but broadly, as the lockdown was lifted, economic activity picked up and people started hiring or re-hiring, even if at slightly lower wages.

Wages too will normalise as economic activity does and thus, the permanent loss of income may not be as much as what was feared during the initial months of the pandemic. The other major datapoint worth noting is the GST collection, which has crossed the magic Rs 1 lakh crore figure in November, the second time since April, pointing at tax collections normalising.

The question is about future growth and what justifies a high-growth trajectory going forward. The first reason is negative real rates and an accommodative monetary policy. While low real rates may not be a sufficient condition for growth, they certainly help. The second is factor market reforms taken by various states that allow for greater factor productivity. Greater productivity implies higher output with the same number of factors of production employed and thus higher growth.

The reforms undertaken combined with the corporate tax cut announced last year will collectively lead to and amplify the third reason, which is companies setting up shop in India because of the China+1 strategy—the pandemic has accelerated the process and we will certainly feel its impact on growth from the next financial year onwards.

There are several things that the country has done right with regards to the economic policy in response to the pandemic. The most obvious of them is the decision to use the crisis to undertake economic reforms and at the same time resist the temptation to deteriorate the macro-fundamentals in the medium or long run just for short-term gains. As a consequence, while India is likely to witness a swift bounce-back, it is also likely to achieve the successful transition to a sustained high growth path.

Karan Bhasin (karanbhasin95@gmail.com)

New Delhi-based economist

