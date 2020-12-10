STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions

Parent edit: Keeping up with the Raos

Who is Mrs Rao, you ask? Why, the mother of Time Magazine’s first every Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao.

Published: 10th December 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Gitanjali Rao (Photo | Gitanjali Rao, Twitter)

Gitanjali Rao (Photo | Gitanjali Rao, Twitter)

CHENNAI: As parents, we all know by now that we should never compare our children to other children. It’s just not a good look. Gone are the days when a parent could look at their child and wistfully ask aloud ‘Why can’t you be more like Kavitha from the next lane? She plays the mridangam and is planning to study Astrophysics at MIT.’ No, our children are flowers and must be tended to with kindness, empathy and excessive praise, even if they look like they’re all set to pursue a career as a professional nose-picker.

But guess what is allowed today? Children are free to criticise and compare parents. It’s befitting that after hundreds of years being on the receiving end of unjust comparisons, children turn the tables and ask parents why they aren’t doing better. ‘Aadi has a cellphone. His mother trusts him.

Why can’t you be more like her?’ ‘Did you know that Aunty edits all of V’s YouTube videos. She’s the reason he has 100 subscribers. Why can’t you be more supportive like her?’ Or, ‘At M’s house, they have interesting food for dinner every night. Mexican, Chinese, Italian! Why are we eating this again?’ (No one saw the humour in my response that we were feasting on fermented rice and lentil cakes with a comfit of coconut and tomato.) Well, the latest attack being mounted against me by my children is why aren’t I more like Mrs Rao. Who is Mrs Rao, you ask? Why, the mother of Time Magazine’s first every Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao.

According to Wikipedia, Gitanjali Rao is an Indian American inventor, author, scientist, and STEM promoter. She won the Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge in 2017. She was recognised as Forbes 30 Under 30 for her innovations. On its December 4, 2020 cover, Time named Rao “Kid of the Year”. Now, 10 years ago, I could have asked my kids ‘Why can’t you be more like Gitanjali? Go, solve a global problem y’all!’ But these days, it’s the other way around. My kids come up to me and ask why I’m not giving them enough STEM opportunities.

Why I haven’t sensitised them to the problems of the world and made them feel like in their small palms calloused from too much PS4 lies a solution. Why I don’t encourage them to get off the couch and explore the world around them. I tried to point out that they don’t listen when I urge them to get off the couch and explore the dishwasher, so it’s unlikely they’ll listen to this. ‘I bet Mrs Rao is always encouraging Gitanjali to pursue new and exciting things’ the kids say to each other wistfully.

‘You both don’t even want to try new cereal for breakfast!’ I cry. ‘I bet she gets to go for so many enrichment classes that expand her horizons.’ The nine-year- old says. ‘You don’t even want to attend your regular classes.’ I protest. ‘Amma, you should really stop making excuses. Mrs Rao would never do that.” After much back and forth, I do what any self-respecting parent would do. I roll my eyes, descend into a deep and play Candy Crush.

MENAKA RAMAN @menakaraman 
The writer’s philosophy is: if there’s no blood, don’t call me

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gitanjali Rao
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp